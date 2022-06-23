"The only one in the series who is yet to become a Wimbledon champion, have a feeling those dreams aren’t too far away though" - Tennis fans react to Wimbledon's Coco Gauff illustration with the Williams sisters' connect

Tennis prodigy and latest rising star Coco Gauff, who hails from America, turned 18 earlier this year but has already made the world stand up and take notice.

Born and brought up in Atlanta, Gauff has so far won two WTA singles titles and four doubles titles. She won her first singles title at the age of 15 at the 2019 Linz Open by defeating Jelena Ostapenko 6-3, 1-6, 6-2 in the final. The 2021 Emilia-Romagna Open once again saw the teenage sensation emerge victorious as she outclassed Wang Qiang 6-1, 6-3.

However, Gauff garnered the most attention at the 2019 Wimbledon when she beat compatriot and former champion Venus Williams 6-4, 6-4 in the opening round. In the recently concluded French Open, the youngster against grabbed headlines for reaching the finals in both the singles and doubles categories.

As she prepares to make her third appearance at SW19, Wimbledon posted a beautiful illustration that shows her journey from being a fan to achieving her dreams and becoming a professional player.

Gauff is seen as a little girl watching Serena Williams and Venus Williams lift the doubles title at the 2012 Wimbledon and also, sitting on the Centre Court with a racquet in hand in 2022.

Looking at the illustration, the fans could not hold back the emotions that they felt for all three players and started expressing their love.

"The final illustration in the #centrecourt100 series. The young superstar @CocoGauff. The only one in the series who has yet to become a Wimbledon champion. Have a feeling those dreams aren’t too far away though," a fan wrote.

"Coco lady of the moment," another fan wrote.

"Oh this needs to be in a museum," a fan tweeted.

"Vee Rena 2012 on that phone," a fan wrote.

"Inspiring! The ONLY two reasons I EVER picked up a racket was because of seeing @Venuseswilliams and @serenawilliams when I was 4 years old! Look at her screen," another fan wrote.

Coco Gauff gives a clue about her Wimbledon mixed doubles partner

Coco Gauff might team up with Jack Sock for Wimbledon.

It looks like 18-year-old Coco Gauff has finally found a mixed-doubles partner for this year's Wimbledon Championships. Last week, Gauff took to social media to try to find a player who would play with her at SW19.

"Who wants to play mixed at wimby," Gauff asked on Twitter.

Her fans suggested names Frances Tiafoe, John Isner, Felix Auger-Aliassime, Nick Kyrgios and Sam Querrey. However, the youngster later claimed to have found a player whose 'last name is the same as an article of clothing'. Fans are now guessing the player to be the 29-year-old Jack Sock.

