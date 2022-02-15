In an interview with the Palm Beach Post, Maxime Cressy responded to Daniil Medvedev's jibe that his style of tennis is boring by saying most people like the way he plays and "would love to see that style come back."

The 24-year-old faced the World No. 2 in the fourth round of the Australian Open and put up a stern fight before eventually losing in four sets. During the match, Cressy looked to have frustrated Medvedev with his serve-and-volley style and the Russian was heard calling it 'boring' during the fourth set.

Stuart Fraser @stu_fraser Serve-volleyer Maxime Cressy getting under Daniil Medvedev's skin here. After losing a point early in the fourth set, Medvedev shouts: "This is so boring." Serve-volleyer Maxime Cressy getting under Daniil Medvedev's skin here. After losing a point early in the fourth set, Medvedev shouts: "This is so boring."

The American said tennis is a "grueling sport" when played from the baseline and believes the sport would be more enjoyable if that changed. He also said that most players are "scared" to go to the net.

“It’s obviously a much more grueling sport when you play from the baseline, but I think it’s also because most players are scared to go to the net and there’s many opportunities in every rally to come in, but no one comes in," he said. "That’s why they’re stuck in those 30-to-40 stroke rallies. That’s why they stay back, and they win all their matches because they’re better than all of those guys at the baseline."

"I believe there needs to be a new way of winning for people to start seeing tennis as more exciting and thrilling. … The paradox is Medvedev calling my game boring, even though most people actually love to see that style come back.”

Maxime Cressy suffered opening-round exit at Delray Beach Open

Maxime Cressy started the 2022 season by qualifying for the main draw of the Melbourne Summer Set 1. He stunned second seed Reilly Opelka in the second round to reach the quarterfinals, where he beat Jaume Munar.

The 24-year-old defeated third seed Grigor Dimitrov in the semifinals to reach his first ATP final. But he was beaten by Rafael Nadal in straight sets.

The American then competed at the Australian Open and beat 22nd seed John Isner in the first round in a five-set thriller. A victory over Czech qualifier Tomas Machac in the second round saw Cressy reach the third round of a Grand Slam for the first time in his career.

He then beat Christopher O'Connell in four sets to set up a fourth-round clash with Medvedev, which he lost 6-2, 7-6(4), 6-7(4), 7-5. As a result of his run in Melbourne, Cressy reached a career-high ranking of No. 59.

The American entered the Delray Beach Open as the eighth seed but was eliminated in the first round by John Millman despite taking the first set.

