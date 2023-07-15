"The perfect assistant" - Stefanos Tsitsipas turns photographer for girlfriend Paula Badosa during photoshoot 

Tennis stars Stefanos Tsitsipas and Paula Badosa are not only a couple but a mixed doubles team. They have now added another dimension to their relationship as photographer and model.

The couple have been spending some quality time together after their respective exits from Wimbledon. Tsitsipas lost in the fourth round to Christopher Eubanks in five sets while Badosa was forced to retire in the second round against Marta Kostyuk due to a back injury.

Tsitsipas and Badosa, who began dating this year, recently shared some behind-the-scenes pictures from a photo shoot for clothing brand Guante Varadé on their Instagram stories on Saturday, July 15.

World No. 5 Tsitsipas can be seen assisting Badosa by holding a reflector. In the next image, he captured Badosa looking stunning in a red dress.

“The perfect assistant 😍 @stefanostsitsipas,” Badosa wrote on Instagram.

Paula Badosa on Instagram

During a recent Q&A session, Tsitsipas was asked why he and Badosa are so open about their relationship. The Greek tennis player replied that while he hasn't been vocal about personal matters in the past, he views their openness as something natural and free of shame.

"The truth is that I haven't really been too vocal about stuff like this or exposing myself I guess too much, but when you know, you don't really care. You know, it feels right, it feels natural. There's no shame. So it's just like family. It's just as if you are sharing moments with your family. It's absolutely the same," Tsitsipas said.

Stefanos Tsitsipas on Instagram

"He is one of the best people in the world and I admire him" - Paula Badosa on her relationship with Stefanos Tsitsipas

Stefanos Tsitsipas and Paula Badosa in a practice session at Wimbledon

Paula Badosa, who is recovering from a stress fracture in her spine, recently expressed her love and respect for Stefanos Tsitsipas, emphasizing how the Greek star helps her improve personally and professionally.

"I try to learn from him. In the end, he is one of the best people in the world and I admire him, he inspires me, so sharing moments with him helps me grow professionally and personally," Badosa said.

Stefanos Tsitsipas and Paula Badosa are both rising stars in the sport. Tsitsipas has reached two Grand Slam finals (Australian Open 2023 and Roland Garros 2021) while Badosa has won three singles WTA titles (Belgrade, Indian Wells 2021 and Sydney 2022) so far.