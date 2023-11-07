"The players are not happy" - Paula Badosa issues warning over WTA's seeming mismanagement after Cancun Finals disaster; says players are now 'united'

Paula Badosa recently spoke her mind about the controversy surrounding the 2023 WTA Finals. She also lauded the top players who did not let WTA’s supposed shortcomings slide.

Badosa is currently in Seville, Spain, gearing up to represent her home country at the 2023 Billie Jean King Cup Finals. Ahead of her participation, she was asked about the recently concluded 2023 WTA Finals in Cancun, which took center stage for all the wrong reasons.

The tournament was marred by extreme weather as well as an inadequate court, which was being constructed up until a day before the tournament. Several qualified players, such as Aryna Sabalenka, Elena Rybakina and Marketa Vondrousova, raised their concerns about the WTA’s seeming incompetence – a move which impressed Paula Badosa.

“I think it's very good that they complained, because when we don't like something, we should say so,” Badosa said in her recent interview with El Pais.

The Spaniard further conveyed that all the WTA players are united, which was not the case earlier.

“I think that until now there was a lack of unity between us, and that is not the case now,” she added.

Paula Badosa revealed the women have created a group, where they communicate their grievances and discuss reforms.

“The players are not happy. We have a [WhatsApp] group in which we talk to see if we can change things in the WTA, because it can be improved. They are forcing us to play more and longer tournaments, and in the end we are in a cycle from which we cannot get out,” Paula Badosa said.

Similar to Paula Badosa, Iga Swiatek shared her thoughts on the WTA - "Yes, we are not happy with some things"

Paula Badosa and Iga Swiatek pictured at the 2021 WTA Finals

All tennis governing bodies - the ATP, the ITF and the WTA - have come under fire this year for various issues, including player injuries due to frequent ball changes and poor scheduling.

The WTA has especially received flak, thanks to its announcement of a revamped circuit structure from 2024 onwards, which will see an increase in the number of mandatory tournaments.

Regarding the issue, World No. 1 Iga Swiatek shared opinions similar to those of Paula Badosa. The Pole also agreed that the players were united for the first time.

“I am on tour for four years, but this is the first time that we are actually really kind of united to have an impact and to do something. Because, yes, we are not happy with some things and we want to, for sure change the schedule for next year,” the WTA Finals champion said in a press conference in Cancun.

“We’re gonna have much more mandatory tournaments and it is going to have a huge negative impact on our health and well-being,” Iga Swiatek added. “I am 22, and I played two of the most intense seasons in my life, and I already feel like it’s gonna be tough for me to continue for so many years ahead if WTA is gonna go that way.”