"The QF match against Novak Djokovic was a match in which I wasn't the favorite, and normally it would have gone differently" - Rafael Nadal

Rafael Nadal believes Novak Djokovic was the favorite to win their quarter-final clash at the recently-concluded French Open and that the match could have gone in the Serb's favor under different circumstances.

Nadal beat Djokovic 6-2, 4-6, 6-2, 7-6(4) in the last eight, which stunned quite a few fans and experts, given not many fancied the injured Spaniard against the in-form Serb.

The Mallorcan battled his chronic foot injury throughout the French Open, needing anesthetic injections to be able to play. He also entered the French Open woefully short of match practice after spending close to six weeks on the sidelines, having fractured his ribs at the Indian Wells Masters.

Djokovic, on the other hand, entered Paris after having won the Italian Open, making him the clear favorite against the Spaniard in the eyes of quite a few fans.

Speaking to Antena 3, Nadal himself admitted that he thought the Serb was the favorite for their last-eight fixture. He believes the first four rounds gave him much-needed match practice ahead of facing Djokovic.

"I don't always think I'm going to win. In the end, the quarterfinal match against Djokovic was a match in which I wasn't the favorite," Rafael Nadal said. "Normally it would have gone differently, but it's true that this place has something special, and the reality is that I reached the quarterfinals after having been able to win four games, so I arrived with a little more training and that helped me."

Nadal firmly believes that he was able to bring forth his best tennis against the Serb and admitted that the immense crowd support he received also played its part.

"Then, without a doubt, the best game came out on the day I had to go out (against Djokovic). It was an exciting night, the public couldn't have been better with me," said the Spaniard. "I enjoyed it to the fullest, it's one of those days when you play against one of your great rivals and the reality is that it was a key match, it was one of the key matches of the tournament."

"We are going to go step by step, I am not a person to look far ahead" - Rafael Nadal addresses his chronic foot injury

Rafael Nadal Photocall After French Open Victory

Rafael Nadal has been suffering from Mueller-Weiss syndrome since the start of his career but has seen his condition worsen in the last 12 months. Since winning the 2022 French Open, he has not only revealed that he played with anesthetic injections but also stated that he no longer intends to keep playing with a similar treatment method.

When probed further on the topic of his chronic foot condition by Antena 3, the Mallorcan explained that he wishes to take things "step by step," highlighting how injuries have plagued his career.

"We are going to go step by step. I am not a person to look far ahead," he said. "Unfortunately I have had several problems at the level of injuries in my life, so I try to think about doing what we have to do now. "

The 22-time Major champion hinted that there could be a scenario where his chronic foot condition does not improve and that he would need to take certain measures when and if that happens.

"We will see if with this, I can improve that pain: if it works, fantastic and, if not, it will be time to make another approach that I cannot tell you, because I am not clear about anything, if I told you that I am clear, I would lie to you," added the Spaniard.

