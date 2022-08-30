"The Queen intimidates them all; even at her weakest, she found a way to win" - Tennis fans react to Serena Williams' US Open 1R win

In her first-round match at the 2022 US Open, Serena Williams defeated Montenegro's Danka Kovinic in straight sets to advance to the next round. The American is now 21-0 in her opening matches at Flushing Meadows, her first victory coming in 1998.

The one-hour, 39-minute match saw the 605th-ranked American break Kovinic five times to beat her 6-3, 6-3 in their first-ever meeting on the WTA tour. Williams saved eight break points and dished out nine aces, compared to just six from the World No. 80.

It has been three weeks since the 23-time Major champion announced her decision to retire from the sport, with the US Open likely being her last tournament. This meant a record attendance of 29,402 was seen on the opening night and the crowd roared the loudest as Williams made her way to the court.

Although the majority of fans enjoyed the match and hoped for Williams to go as deep as possible, there were a few who didn't like the fact that a small ceremony was organized in the legend's honor after the first match.

"Now I REALLY hope Serena goes on to win this whole thing so, in her speech, she can say, "Remember when y'all were certain I was gonna lose 1st round and had Oprah Winfrey live via satellite for a farewell party two weeks ago." a fan tweeted.

"Now I REALLY hope Serena goes on to win this whole thing so, in her speech, she can say, "Remember when y'all were certain I was gonna lose 1st round and had Oprah Winfrey live via satellite for a farewell party two weeks ago." a fan tweeted.

"I was emotional and was not ready to let her go her presence in tennis is much more than playing the game of tennis it's also being a row model to other players who are playing tennis. You will forever will be missed when you're gone @serenawilliams influential on Court and off," a user posted.

"I was emotional and was not ready to let her go her presence in tennis is much more than playing the game of tennis it's also being a row model to other players who are playing tennis. You will forever will be missed when you're gone @serenawilliams influential on Court and off," a user posted.

"The Queen intimidates them all. Even at her weakest form, she still found a way to win. Kovinic was simply outclassed and intimidated by all the attention and the stature of the player on the opposite side of the court," another tweet read.

"The Queen intimidates them all. Even at her weakest form, she still found a way to win. Kovinic was simply outclassed and intimidated by all the attention and the stature of the player on the opposite side of the court," another tweet read.

Here are a few more reactions:

Sam @ZackJoh75955655 @SportsCenter She's a terrific player but even a better human. You won't find a player that has better interactions with lines people, the umpire, or tournament officials.

razor @razor3761 @SportsCenter I hope she wins but let's not mislead those not really paying attention. 1st Round!!

Hermaden @IChoseViolences ALIEN SUPERSTAR is now trending after Gayle King used the lyrics to praise Serena Williams at the US Open

Serena Williams to face Anett Kontaveit in 2022US Open 2R

Serena Williams after her first-round match on Monday

Serena Williams will face her first big test in the second round of the US Open when she faces second seed Anett Kontaveit on Wednesday. The second-ranked Estonian beat Romania's Jaqueline Cristian 6-3, 6-0 in her opening match.

After defeating Danka Kovinic, Williams admitted that none of the opponents were easy to beat and that Kontaveit would be even more difficult than the others.

“At this point, honestly, everything is a bonus for me, I feel,” Serena Williams said. “I think every opponent is very difficult. I've seen that over the summer. The next one is even more difficult.”

