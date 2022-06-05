"The reporter who asked that question should be banned from WTA events"- Tennis fans react to ridiculous 'makeup' question asked to Iga Swiatek after French Open win

Tennis fans were far from impressed with a reporter who asked World No. 1 Iga Swiatek if she used make-up when going out. The Pole had just beaten Coco Gauff 6-3, 6-1 to win her second French Open title.

During her post-match press conference, the reporter in question asked Iga Swiatek a two-part question. The first was about her best shot, while the second part questioned if she used make-up when attending parties.

"One technical question and one which is not," said the reporter. "The technical is: What is your best shot? Someone says it's the forehand; someone says it's the return down-the-line backhand. What do you think? This is the first question. The second question is: Outside of the court, when you go to a party, do you use makeup? Do you like to go elegant and smart and so on? Because many players we have seen in the past, they were staying hours in front of the mirror before going on court and using the makeup. And you seem very natural like this."

Iga Swiatek responded to the question in the negative, adding that she didn't think it would change anything.

"Okay. Thank you. Well, I'm wearing a hat, so I don't have to worry about my hair," Swiatek said. "That's the most positive thing. I don't wear makeup, because I don't feel like I kind of have to, and also, I don't think that will change something. Also, it's going to come off when I use a towel."

The Pole also said that the question was "hard to answer" given that it was not in her PR brief.

"Well, that's -- wow, I don't have that in my PR brief, you know, so it's hard to answer," the World No. 1 added. "Well, I'm not using makeup like really often. I honestly just learned how to do makeup like six months ago, so that's pretty embarrassing."

Several tennis fans were annoyed with the reporter for asking a makeup related question to the newly crowned French Open champion. Many took to Twitter to express their disgust at the question, with one fan opining that the reporter should be banned from WTA events.

"The reporter who asked that question should be banned from WTA events," wrote the fan.

One fan wondered how "tone-deaf" and "offensive" the reporter's questions had to be before they had their credentials revoked.

"So exactly how tone-deaf and offensive, on multiple occasions, do a credentialed person’s questions have to be to have their credentials suspended?" wrote the fan.

Another fan called for "media training_for the media" and argued that younger players on tour should be told that they don't have to respond to silly questions.

"Clearly, it’s time for media training—for the media. If you can’t ask intelligent, relevant questions to a female athlete who has just won a major championship, then you should not be given a media credential. The WTA also must let younger players know they don’t need to respond," the fan tweeted.

Iga Swiatek won her 35th match on the trot

Iga Swiatek now has 35 wins in a row

Iga Swiatek's victory over Coco Gauff on Saturday saw her win her second French Open title and 35th consecutive match. The Pole has now equalled Venus Williams' record for the longest win-streak on the WTA tour since 2000.

The win in Paris also marked Swiatek's sixth successive title after victories in Doha, Indian Wells, Miami, Stuttgart and Rome. It will be interesting to see if the World No. 1 can keep her streak alive heading into the grasscourt season, considering it is her least-favorite surface.

