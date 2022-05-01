"The rib has been very disabling, and I haven't been able to do practically anything" - Rafael Nadal

Rafael Nadal has provided an update on the rib injury that has kept him sidelined since Indian Wells.

The 21-time Grand Slam winner sustained a rib stress fracture in his three-set semi-final win against compatriot Carlos Alcaraz in the Indian Wells semis. That seemingly hindered him in the final, where Taylor Fritz snapped the Spaniard's perfect 20-0 start to the year.

After missing the Monte-Carlo Masters and the Barcelona Open, Nadal is all set to return to action at the Madrid Masters this week.

Ahead of his first competitive match in six weeks, the 35-year-old said that he has trained "very little" in the build-up to Madrid. He expects a tough campaign in the Spanish capital leading up to Roland Garros.

"I arrived very tight, I've trained very little. The rib has been very disabling, and I haven't been able to do practically anything," Nadal said. "I have Roland-Garros in mind, and I'm aware that this tournament in Madrid is difficult."

Nadal has had a sizzling start to the year, winning titles at Melbourne, the Australian Open and Acapulco. However, he's yet to play on clay this year.

"The important thing is to arrive in Paris well and healthy" - Rafael Nadal ahead of Roland Garros

Rafael Nadal endured defeat in the Roland Garros semis last year

Rafael Nadal endured his first defeat in a Roland Garros semifinal last year when he went down in four sets to arch-rival and eventual champion Novak Djokovic.

Having missed the first few weeks of the European claycourt season, Nadal will hope for deep runs in Madrid and Rome ahead of a record-extending 14th title in Paris. He spoke of the importance of heading into the French Open "well and healthy."

"The important thing is to arrive in Paris well and healthy. I think that three weeks of preparation are enough to arrive well and healthy," he said.

The Spaniard, a lifelong Real Madrid fan, was also excited at the opportunity to kick off Los Blancos' La Liga game against Espanyol at the Santiago Bernabeu on Saturday. Madrid won 4-0 to seal their second La Liga title in three years and 35th overall.

Rafael Nadal expressed his joy at watching Madrid win the title.

"I'm happy to be here. Today is football day and I'm happy because I haven't been able to come for a long time and I was excited. And one more day like today, that Madrid can take the title," he said.

The 35-year-old will open his campaign for a sixth Madrid title (fifth on clay) on Tuesday.

