"The richest federations barely distribute their profits" - Stan Wawrinka calls out Grand Slams for not looking after players' interests

Stan Wawrinka recently called out the Grand Slams for their alleged commercial greed, lamenting that the big competitions distribute a mere fraction of the profits as prize money to the players.

Currently sitting at World No. 50, Wawrinka was last seen in action at the ATP 250 event in Metz, France. After defeating Bernabe Zapata Miralles 6-0, 6-2 in the opening round, the Swiss unfortunately had to retire mid-match against Luca Van Assche in the second round at 6-3, 6-7(6).

In a recent interview with L' Equipe, the three-time Grand Slam champion pointed out "commercial interests" as the main problem in men's tennis at the moment. He also maintained that the issue has persisted for a long time, as long as he has been part of the sport at least.

"The tournaments do not want to agree because everyone has their own commercial interests. I have been on the circuit for 20 years and we are always talking about the same problems. We have too many institutions with their particular interests, which do not look out for the common good. Our big problem They are the Grand Slams," Wawrinka explained.

The Swiss went on to lambast Grand Slams and the richer tennis federations for not fairly redistributing their profits towards the development of the sport and towards the players competing in the tournaments.

"They do not redistribute [the profits] enough to tennis compared to the income they have. They have a lot of power because they earn a lot of money. It is where the history of tennis is written. The richest Federations barely distribute their profits. The profits from the Grand Slams are now very important and the percentage that goes to the players is ridiculous. It has barely risen," Stan Wawrinka added.

Stan Wawrinka at Grand Slams in 2023

Stan Wawrinka pictured at the 2023 US Open in New York

Stan Wawrinka, who has title victories at the 2014 Australian Open, the 2015 French Open, and the 2016 US Open, has registered a 156-65 career win-loss tally at Grand Slams.

In 2023, the 38-year-old recorded five wins and four losses at the Majors, having featured in all four. At the Australian Open, Stan Wawrinka was ousted in the opening round by Slovakian Alex Molcan in a five-set thriller with the score 7-6, 3-6, 6-1, 6-7, 4-6.

At the French Open, Wawrinka defeated Albert Ramos-Vinolas in the deciding set in the opening round. The Swiss then locked horns with Thanasi Kokkinakis in the second round, who beat 20th seed Dan Evans in straight sets in the opener. The Australian won against the former Roland Garros champion in a five-setter match, with the score reading 3-6, 7-5, 6-3, 6-7(4), 6-3 in his favour.

Stan Wawrinka began his campaign at the Wimbledon Championships in fine form, beating Emil Ruusuvuori in straight sets in his opener. In the second round, the Swiss won against 29th seed Tomas Martin Etcheverry, conceding only one set, 6-3, 4-6, 6-4, 6-2. In the third round, Wawrinka faced seven-time Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic, who cruised to a straight-set victory against his old nemesis.

At the US Open, the Swiss brushed aside Japanese Yoshihito Nishioka in straight sets in the first round. Wawrinka progressed into the third round after beating 30th seed Etcheverry 7-6(6), 6-7(7), 6-3, 6-2. There, the former World No. 3 was ousted by sixth seed Jannik Sinner in four sets, 3-6, 6-2, 4-6, 2-6, to wrap up his Grand Slam campaign for the year.