“The rivalry between me and Sinner is the future of tennis”- Carlos Alcaraz on his rivalry with Jannik Sinner

Spanish youngster Carlos Alcaraz recently spoke about his on-field rivalry with fellow youngster Jannik Sinner. The Spaniard lost to Sinner in the final of the Croatia Open on Monday.

The 19-year-old currently holds a career-best ranking of No. 4 in the ATP rankings. The Spaniard, who idolizes his countryman Rafael Nadal, is yet to win his maiden Grand Slam but has already defeated both Nadal and Novak Djokovic in his career.

On Monday, he bowed down to Italian Jannik Sinner in the final of the Croatia Open. The Italian, who will turn 21 later this month, is currently ranked No. 10 in the ATP rankings.

The duo faced each other in Umag on clay for the first time and Sinner rallied from a set and a break down to beat his counterpart to win the coveted title. While speaking to Eurosport, Alcaraz reflected on his rivalry with Sinner.

“Hope so. We will have more matches ahead in big stadiums, fighting for big tournaments. Both of us are still young and we will have a great future ahead, or hope so, but I would say we will play more battles in the future," said the Spaniard.

It was not the result we wanted, but a good week in Umag”- Carlos Alcaraz congratulates Sinner for his win.

Hamburg European Open 2022 - Day 7

Not many players would talk about having a good time at a tournament they failed to win, and this is what makes the teenager different. Following his defeat at the hands of Sinner, the man from Murcia took to Twitter to talk about his experience at Umag.

It was not the result we wanted, but good week in Umag! congratulations @janniksin for the 🏆 and for the tournament! 🤝🏻 It's time to think about US Open

Carlos Alcaraz's loss in the final takes his record in finals to 4-2 this year. The young Spaniard lost to Italy's Lorenzo Musetti in the final of the Hamburg European Open last week despite saving five championship points.

Both Sinner and Alcaraz will now participate in the Masters 1000 event at the National Bank Open in Toronto before playing at the Western and Southern Open in Cincinnati in preparation for the US Open.

