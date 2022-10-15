"The speed though" - Alexandra Morgan quips after Serena Williams' daughter Olympia sports soccer star's jersey while attempting solo run

Serena Williams' daughter Olympia continues to enthrall fans with her adorable antics. Olympia, who celebrated her fifth birthday during the US Open, was seen doing a solo run sporting a US National Team jersey while watching the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup on television.

Williams' daughter wore the No. 13 jersey made famous by American soccer star Alexandra Morgan.

Serena, without missing a beat, replied: "Not until they pay her what she is worth."



While watching the 2019 Women's World Cup, Alexis Ohanian mused that Olympia might one day play in the tournament.

Morgan herself couldn't resist replying to the enchanting image as the 33-year-old player marveled at the speed of the little one.

"The speed though," Morgan said.

The US national team won the 2019 World Cup, defeating the Netherlands 2-0 with Alex Morgan ending up as the joint highest scorer of the tournament with six goals. She went on to win the Silver Boot in the tournament, which was hosted in France.

Morgan's young admirer, Olympia, caught the attention of tennis fans around the world with her sheer presence at the US Open, where she was spotted watching Serena Williams' matches alongside her father.

Much to the delight of eager photographers, the mother-daughter duo wore identical outfits during the New York major, images of which took social media by storm.

Serena Williams and her daughter, Olympia, wearing matching outfits at the US Open as she cheers on her mum to victory

From Angel City FC to Miami Dolphins, Serena Williams has been associated with soccer in USA for several years

Alexis Ohanian ahead of an Angel City FC game

Serena Williams has been associated with soccer in the USA for over a decade. Alongside her sister Venus, the duo bought an ownership stake in the Miami Dolphins to become a minority owner of the NFL franchise back in 2009.

Serena Williams and her husband Alexis Ohanian are part of a celebrity group that invested in Angel City FC who are part of the National Women's Soccer League.

Reem Abulleil @ReemAbulleil Serena currently live on Instagram with Natalie Portman discussing Angel City FC, the new NWSL team of which they are part owners. Serena currently live on Instagram with Natalie Portman discussing Angel City FC, the new NWSL team of which they are part owners. https://t.co/SAhGeMCYe0

Ohanian had earlier stated that the USA's 1999 World Cup win inspired him to throw his weight behind women's football.

"What I saw on that pitch, and as I had a few drinks later that night and started rage tweeting, I realized this was the most obvious, best sports investment I could make right now. It was so obviously undervalued. Because when we think of American soccer excellence, we think of the women. We think of all the stars. We think of (Brandi) Chastain and 1999 with that penalty kick," Ohanian said.

Back in 1999, Brandi Chastain's penalty helped the USA get past China 5-4 to register their second World Cup win. The Americans also triumphed in the inaugural event in 1991 before going on to reign supreme in 2015 and 2019 as well.

