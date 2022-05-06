"The spirit Real Madrid have is incredible, and for me today, in some way was an inspiration" - Rafael Nadal after saving 4 MPs to beat Goffin

Rafael Nadal survived by the skin of his teeth at the Madrid Masters on Thursday, saving four match points to beat David Goffin 6-3, 5-7, 7-6(9) in 189 minutes. After his victory, Nadal partly credited Real Madrid's stunning victory over Manchester City in the Champions League semifinals on Wednesday as inspiration for his comeback.

Real Madrid produced a comeback for the ages on Wednesday when they scored three goals in a span of six minutes to send Pep Guardiola's men packing from the Champions League. Two of those goals came after 89 minutes of regulation time had been played.

Fans around the globe have lauded Los Blancos for their never-say-die spirit, and Rafael Nadal, a childhood Madridista himself, echoed the same sentiment in one of his post-match interviews on Thursday.

"Yesterday had been an unforgettable night, the spirit that the Real Madrid team have is just incredible, and for me today, in some way was an inspiration by the way I have been fighting all my tennis career," Rafael Nadal said.

Real Madrid v Manchester City Semi-Final Leg Two - UEFA Champions League

Nadal served for the match in the second set and even had a couple of match points saved by Goffin. The Mallorcan rued his missed chances but also lauded the Belgian's performance.

"Honestly, very tough match, I think David played very high level but at the same time I am not completely happy because I think I had to finish the match in straight sets," said the Spaniard.

natalie @_naterzzzz “the spirit that the real madrid team have is just incredible and for me today, in some way has been an inspiration”



📽: prime video rafa post-match“the spirit that the real madrid team have is just incredible and for me today, in some way has been an inspiration”📽: prime video rafa post-match 🎤 “the spirit that the real madrid team have is just incredible and for me today, in some way has been an inspiration” ✨📽: prime video https://t.co/CnQLhzQzPR

"I need matches, and I need days like today to be fitter sooner" - Rafael Nadal

Thursday's match was only Rafael Nadal's second since returning from a six-week hiatus caused by a rib injury.

The Spaniard reckons long matches such as the one he played against Goffin will do him a world of good in his bid to attain full fitness ahead of the French Open.

"Well, a victory first of all, three hours and 10 (minutes) on court - that helps to increase my physical performance and a very important victory saving match points, that's confidence, that gives me the chance to keep going," the Mallorcan said. "I need matches and I need days like today to be fitter sooner."

Nadal will take on either Cameron Norrie or Carlos Alcaraz in the quarterfinals on Friday.

Edited by Arvind Sriram