"The stupidest surface to play on" - Christopher Eubanks reveals how Kim Clijsters helped him script remarkable turnaround for maiden ATP title

American tennis professional Christopher Eubanks recently revealed that he sought former tennis pro Kim Clijsters' help at the start of the grass-court season.

Eubanks, 27, claimed the first ATP tour title of his career on Saturday, July 1, by beating Adrian Mannarino, 6-1, 6-4, to win the 2023 Mallorca Championships. Due to his title win in Mallorca, Eubanks is set to make his debut in the top 50 of the singles rankings, at No. 43, ahead of Wimbledon.

After winning his maiden ATP title, Christopher Eubanks turned to social media to share how four-time Grand Slam winner Clijsters helped him improve his play on grass.

The American wrote on Twitter how he texted Clijsters after getting knocked out of the Surbiton trophy to complain about the surface, which he called "the stupidest surface to play on."

Eubanks shared screenshots of his conversation with the former World No. 1 to describe how the inconsistent bounce troubled his movement a lot. The chat revealed that Clijsters understood his ordeal and advised him to do some footwork drills. The three-time US Open winner also advised him to play slices on both the backhand and forehand.

Eubanks thanked the former Belgian player for her support, which helped him work on his weaknesses.

"How it started vs. How it’s going. Major THANK YOU to @Clijsterskim for keeping my spirits up at the start of this grass court season. I really appreciate you," Eubanks wrote on Twitter.

Christopher Eubanks will lock horns with Thiago Monteiro in 1R of Wimbledon

Christopher Eubanks is set to make his Wimbledon main draw debut on Tuesday, July 4, against Brazilian Thiago Monteiro.

The 27-year-old failed to qualify for the main draw of Wimbledon in the last four years, as he lost in the qualifiers all four times. However, this year, the World No. 77 directly earned his qualification to the main draw of the prestigious Grand Slam tournament.

Speaking to the media after winning the Mallorca Championships, Eubanks reflected on competing at his maiden Wimbledon campaign. Talking about the same, the American said that coming to Wimbledon after winning his first title just a few days ago is something that is tough to believe.

"To come into my first Wimbledon with my first ATP title is something that if you had told me when I showed up last Thursday that it would happen, I probably wouldn't have believed you," Christopher Eubanks stated.

