Former tennis player Barbara Schett recently gave her verdict on Carlos Alcaraz's chances at the 2023 French Open.

Alcaraz suffered an early and shocking exit at the Italian Open last week. The Spaniard was defeated 3-6, 6-7 (4) by qualifier Fabian Marozsan in the third round -- his third defeat of the season.

Carlos Alcaraz is now set to compete at Roland-Garros for his second Grand Slam title and first Major on clay. The absence of Rafael Nadal, a 14-time French Open winner, makes him one of the favorites to win the title alongside Novak Djokovic.

In a recent conversation with Eurosport, Barbara Schett said that Alcaraz has achieved remarkable success this year, winning six tournaments. She also highlighted his impressive performances in Madrid and Barcelona, which have showcased his high level of confidence.

Schett noted that Alcaraz has elevated his game to a new standard. According to her, the Spaniard has the potential to win the French Open, and she is confident that he will continue to achieve success in the future.

"Alcaraz has won six tournaments this year and the way he played in Madrid and Barcelona, he is full of confidence," she said. "He has taken tennis to a whole new level which we didn’t think was possible after witnessing the Big Three in the past. I think he can win it and I’m sure he will win it future."

Barbara Schett, however, expressed concern about Carlos Alcaraz's long-term physical durability and how his body will handle the demands of the game over a span of 15 years.

Schett also mentioned that she had similar worries about Rafael Nadal in the past due to his physical style of play and issues with his knee and foot. Despite those concerns, Nadal went on to have a lengthy career.

Schett believes that if Alcaraz maintains good health, he has the potential to stay as the World No.1 player for several years.

"The only thing I worry about in the long-term is him physically and how his body will hold up over 15 years. I thought the exact same thing with Rafael Nadal, though, because of his physical game and his knee and foot problem, but then he has had such a long career. To me, if he is healthy, he will No. 1 for a good few years," Schett said.

Carlos Alcaraz thinks Rafael Nadal's French Open withdrawal is "very painful and sad for everyone"

Carlos Alcaraz and Rafael Nadal pictured at the 2022 Mutua Madrid Open - Day Nine.

Carlos Alcaraz expressed his heartfelt support for Rafael Nadal after the latter's withdrawal from the French Open. Alcaraz conveyed his sadness and empathized with the disappointment felt by everyone.

Despite the setback, Alcaraz is hopeful that 2024 will be an excellent season for Nadal.

"Lots of encouragement Rafa! Very painful and sad for everyone that you can't be at Roland Garros or play more this year, but wishing that 2024 will be a great season for you and you can say goodbye as the great champion you are!" Carlos Alcaraz wrote in an Instagram post.

