"The things I do for Olympia" - Serena Williams shares adorable video alongside daughter who obliges with striking pose

Despite her retirement from professional tennis, Serena Williams continues to thrill her fans with adorable content from her daily life featuring her daughter Olympia, who already has her own fanbase.

From wearing matching outfits at the 2022 US Open where Olympia cheered for her mom from the stands to mentions of Olympia during the promotion of Williams' book, The Adventures of Qai Qai, the mother-daughter duo has captured the imagination of tennis fans.

The latest social media post involving the American tennis star and her daughter shows the 23-time Grand Slam champion stretching Olympia's nighty by slipping it between her legs and extending them.

"It would be a lot easier to just get new nighties for Olympia but I am just going to stretch these out," says Serena Williams in the video.

"The things I do for Olympia," reads the caption with an image of the adorable kid posing for the camera.

Unsurprisingly, fans loved Olympia's look and left compliments in the post's comment section.

"It's the pose at the end. She knew she looked cute," one fan wrote.

Olympia was also recently spotted with her aunt Venus Williams. The internet was enthralled by the photograph of the youngster alongside her doting aunt.

Tênis Para Além do Óbvio 🎾 (Alemzão) @AlemTenis Depois da publicação dessa foto da Venus com a Olympia, sua sobrinha e filha da Serena, tornou-se impossível não chamar a lenda americana de TIA VENUS.



"Started 2023 with my two most important ladies" - Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian shares images of Orlando resort outing

Alexis Ohanian with Olympia at the 2022 US Open

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian recently took to social media to reveal what the family did to welcome the new year.

The Reddit co-founder posted a hilarious video of a wet ride wherein Serena Williams and Olympia got drenched despite wearing ponchos.

AlexisOhanian7️⃣7️⃣6️⃣ @alexisohanian AlexisOhanian7️⃣7️⃣6️⃣ @alexisohanian Here's the video Here's the video https://t.co/he9hej0tbb Started 2023 with my two most important ladies and two very ineffective ponchos. twitter.com/alexisohanian/… Started 2023 with my two most important ladies and two very ineffective ponchos. twitter.com/alexisohanian/…

"Started 2023 with my two most important ladies and two very ineffective ponchos," Ohanian wrote.

The family ushered in the new year by exploring Universal's theme park in Orlando, where Ohanian sampled Harry Potter's Butterbeer while also acquainting Olympia with Marvel Comic's Professor X.

AlexisOhanian7️⃣7️⃣6️⃣ @alexisohanian I appreciate the 90s-era Marvel magic at Universal. Had to show Jr. the man with the plan: Dr. Charles Xavier. I appreciate the 90s-era Marvel magic at Universal. Had to show Jr. the man with the plan: Dr. Charles Xavier. https://t.co/iqQEMBsN8h

Ohanian, who is a trading card connoisseur, also shared a delightful post stating how proud he was about possessing a trading card of Williams herself.

One of One. Feels good to have this one in my @altxyzofficial Vault.One of One. Feels good to have this one in my @altxyzofficial Vault.One of One. https://t.co/oEu5l1ZWT4

"Feels good to have this one in my @altxyzofficial Vault. One of One"

