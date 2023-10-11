"The things I do for you"- Ons Jabeur shares light-hearted moment as she carries a birthday cake for her friend Ellen Perez in Zhengzhou

Ons Jabeur shared a fun moment by carrying cake, for her friend Ellen Perez using her tennis racket in Zhengzhou.

The Tunisian is currently competing in the ongoing Asian tennis swing and is gearing up for her opening match at the Zhengzhou Open. She entered the WTA 125 event on the back of a shock second-round exit in Beijing.

While the tournament organizers made a thoughtful gesture for Perez, who was celebrating her 28th birthday in Zhengzhou, her close friend Jabeur was humorously seen sneaking some cake for the Australian in her tennis racket within the women's locker room.

"The things I do for you @ellenperez95," Ons Jabeur said while sharing the video on her social media

Ons Jabeur carries cake for Ellen Perez in Zhengzhou

Jabeur and Perez are known to be close friends on the main tour and are often spotted indulging in funny banter on social media.

The Australian recently edited herself into a photo of the Tunisian seated alongside Peyton Stearns in between games during their doubles contest at the 2023 Cincinnati Open. In this whimsical edit, Perez positioned herself alongside the ball boys and amusingly seemed to be holding an umbrella for Jabeur.

"Always there for you, Ons Jabeur," Ellen Perez wrote on her Instagram story along with the edited picture.

Jabeur, impressed by Perez's photoshopping skills, shared the story on her Instagram, playfully commenting:

"This is how I get treated when I play doubles," Jabeur said

Jabeur indulges in funny banter with Ellen Perez

While Jabeur and her partner Petra Martic bowed out in the first round of the Cincinnati Open, Perez secured a runner-up finish alongside Nicole Melichar-Martinez in the women's doubles event.

Ons Jabeur to square off against Lucia Bronzetti in R2 of the Zhengzhou Open

Cymbiotika San Diego Open - Day 3

World No. 7 Ons Jabeur will take on World No. 64 Lucia Bronzetti in the second round of the Zhengzhou Open on Wednesday, October 11.

While Jabeur received a first round bye due to her ranking superiority, Bronzetti outfoxed Chinese wildcard Hanyu Guo in the first round. The Italian has entered Zhengzhou on the back of quarterfinal appearances at the Guangzhou Open and the Ningbo Open.

Both players will be eager to make a notable impact in Zhengzhou. Jabeur leads the head-to-head against Bronzetti 1-0, having defeated her recently at the 2023 French Open.

Fans can expect an intriguing battle between Jabeur's solid offensive game and Brozetti's fine defensive skills. The winner of this tie will take on Daria Kasatkina or Zhuoxuan Bai in the quarterfinals.