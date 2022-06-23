"The treatment so far has worked, he is going to try to win" - Francis Roig on Rafael Nadal's chances at Wimbledon 2022

Tennis superstar Rafael Nadal is coming into Wimbledon this year having won the first two Majors of the year. The Spaniard has been in scintillating form in 2022 and will want to keep his hopes of a Calendar Grand Slam alive by winning Wimbledon.

In a conversation with COPE, former tennis player Francisco Roig, who is part of Nadal's coaching staff, spoke about how the 36-year-old Spaniard is feeling following a new treatment for his chronic foot injury and his goals at SW19.

"Rafa has to go to Wimbledon because he feels good and the treatment so far has worked. He is going to try to win. The pressure is always there. His feelings have always been good," Roig said.

Though the southpaw has been suffering from injury this year, Roig believes that only Novak Djokovic and Matteo Berrettini can be deemed favorites at Wimbledon this year ahead of Nadal.

"With Rafa you aspire to everything. The favorites are Novak Djokovic, Matteo Berrettini and Rafa, in this order. If we reach the second week, Rafa will be ahead of Berrettini," Roig concluded.

Rafael Nadal gearing up for Wimbledon

Rafael Nadal at the 2022 French Open - Day Fifteen

In the build-up to the Wimbledon Championships, Rafael Nadal is taking part in the Giorgio Armani Tennis Classic at the Hurlingham Club and looked sharp in his first match on grass in three years, defeating three-time Grand Slam winner Stan Wawrinka 6-2, 6-3.

Nadal looks set to play at Wimbledon this year despite not officially confirming his participation. Earlier this year, there was a lot of uncertainty surrounding the Spaniard's participation at SW19 due to the aggravation of his foot injury at Roland Garros. He later underwent radiofrequency ablation (RFA) treatment, a procedure in which a radio wave produces an electrical current to heat a specific area of the nerve tissue.

Nadal is seeded second in this year's competition and will be keen to win his third Wimbledon title after triumphs in 2008 and 2010.

His last Wimbledon appearance was in the semifinals of the 2019 edition, where he lost to Federer in four sets. If he wins the grasscourt Major, he will extend his lead over Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer in the Grand Slam title race.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far