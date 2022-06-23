Create
Notifications

"The treatment so far has worked, he is going to try to win" - Francis Roig on Rafael Nadal's chances at Wimbledon 2022

Francisco Roig on Rafael Nadal chances at SW19 this year
Francisco Roig on Rafael Nadal chances at SW19 this year
reaction-emoji
Karan Vinod
Karan Vinod
CONTRIBUTOR
Modified Jun 23, 2022 08:05 PM IST

Tennis superstar Rafael Nadal is coming into Wimbledon this year having won the first two Majors of the year. The Spaniard has been in scintillating form in 2022 and will want to keep his hopes of a Calendar Grand Slam alive by winning Wimbledon.

In a conversation with COPE, former tennis player Francisco Roig, who is part of Nadal's coaching staff, spoke about how the 36-year-old Spaniard is feeling following a new treatment for his chronic foot injury and his goals at SW19.

"Rafa has to go to Wimbledon because he feels good and the treatment so far has worked. He is going to try to win. The pressure is always there. His feelings have always been good," Roig said.
🎾 Francis Roig, entrenador de @RafaelNadal, en @partidazocope 🌱 "Rafa tiene que ir a @Wimbledon porque se siente bien y el tratamiento hasta el momento funciona"🏆 "Él va a intentar ganar. La presión siempre existe"📻 #PartidazoCOPE https://t.co/C2lreG0sjV

Though the southpaw has been suffering from injury this year, Roig believes that only Novak Djokovic and Matteo Berrettini can be deemed favorites at Wimbledon this year ahead of Nadal.

"With Rafa you aspire to everything. The favorites are Novak Djokovic, Matteo Berrettini and Rafa, in this order. If we reach the second week, Rafa will be ahead of Berrettini," Roig concluded.
🎾 Francis Roig, entrenador de @RafaelNadal, en @partidazocope 🌱 "Con Rafa aspiras a todo"🏆 "Los favoritos son @DjokerNole, @MattBerrettini y Rafa, por este orden. Si llegamos a la segunda semana, Rafa estará por delante de Berrettini"📻 #PartidazoCOPE https://t.co/2W1OMRfOPI

Rafael Nadal gearing up for Wimbledon

Rafael Nadal at the 2022 French Open - Day Fifteen
Rafael Nadal at the 2022 French Open - Day Fifteen

In the build-up to the Wimbledon Championships, Rafael Nadal is taking part in the Giorgio Armani Tennis Classic at the Hurlingham Club and looked sharp in his first match on grass in three years, defeating three-time Grand Slam winner Stan Wawrinka 6-2, 6-3.

Nadal looks set to play at Wimbledon this year despite not officially confirming his participation. Earlier this year, there was a lot of uncertainty surrounding the Spaniard's participation at SW19 due to the aggravation of his foot injury at Roland Garros. He later underwent radiofrequency ablation (RFA) treatment, a procedure in which a radio wave produces an electrical current to heat a specific area of the nerve tissue.

Nadal is seeded second in this year's competition and will be keen to win his third Wimbledon title after triumphs in 2008 and 2010.

Also Read Article Continues below
Best seat in the house, right, @RafaelNadal? 😎#Wimbledon https://t.co/95bHHVcA9o

His last Wimbledon appearance was in the semifinals of the 2019 edition, where he lost to Federer in four sets. If he wins the grasscourt Major, he will extend his lead over Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer in the Grand Slam title race.

Edited by Anirudh
reaction-emoji

Comments

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...