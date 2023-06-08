Miyu Kato and Tim Puetz won the mixed doubles title at the 2023 French Open on Thursday, just days after Kato was disqualified from her women's doubles match.

The Japanese-German pair defeated Bianca Andreescu and Michael Venus in the final, 4-6, 6-4, 10-6. The win was particularly remarkable for Kato, who was defaulted from the women's doubles third round just four days ago after striking a ball that inadvertently hit a ball girl.

The mishap in the women's doubles match led to Kato losing all her prize money and ranking points gained at the event. Thankfully, organizers decided to allow her to continue playing in the mixed doubles.

Kato and Puetz were a break up early in the first set but gave away the lead to their opponents after being broken at 4-3 and 4-5. They rallied back in the second set without being broken and took the match tiebreaker by storm to win their first Grand Slam titles.

Tennis fans were ecstatic to see Kato win the title and called her triumph a "redemption" for what happened earlier in the tournament.

"From being defaulted from doubles with her partner, Sutjiadi, & losing all prize money & points she earned, Miyu Kato found herself winning Mixed Doubles with Tim Putz. Nice run from Bianca Andreescu & Michael Venus as well. The universe has a way of working out. Karma," a fan wrote.

"From being defaulted from doubles with her partner, Sutjiadi, & losing all prize money & points she earned, Miyu Kato found herself winning Mixed Doubles with Tim Putz. Nice run from Bianca Andreescu & Michael Venus as well. The universe has a way of working out. Karma," a fan wrote.

"Miyu Kato, who improbably became the most-talked-about tennis player in the world for a few days after her #RolandGarros. women's doubles DQ, bounces back from that shock disappointment to win the mixed doubles with Tim Puetz. Wild, wild ride," tennis journalist Ben Rothenberg tweeted.

"Miyu Kato, who improbably became the most-talked-about tennis player in the world for a few days after her #RolandGarros women's doubles DQ, bounces back from that shock disappointment to win the mixed doubles with Tim Puetz. Wild, wild ride," tennis journalist Ben Rothenberg tweeted.

"Sooo happy for Kato/Puetz, Roland Garros mixed doubles champions!! Well deserved," a fan tweeted.

"Sooo happy for Kato/Puetz, Roland Garros mixed doubles champions!! Well deserved," a fan tweeted.

Others pointed out that the controversy in the women's doubles match turned Kato into a fan favorite and made her more resilient. Some even thanked Sara Sorribes Tormo and Marie Bouzkova, Kato's opponents who allegedly called for her to be defaulted, for helping raise the 28-year-old's profile.

"A huge thank you to SST and Marie Bouzkova for making Miyu Kato famous and resilient, it's a delight to hear ppl cheering specifically for her today," a fan wrote.

"A huge thank you to SST and Marie Bouzkova for making Miyu Kato famous and resilient, it's a delight to hear ppl cheering specifically for her today," a fan wrote.

"Justice served!!! So happy for both Miyu and Tim. Brilliant win!!! Huge congratulations!!!" said a fan.

"This is nice. i’m glad she got a happy ending after all," a user wrote.

"In what feels like poetic justice, Miyu Kato & Tim Puetz rally from a set and a break down to defeat Bianca Andreescu & Michael Venus, 4-6, 6-4, (10-6) to capture the 2023 Roland-Garros Mixed Doubles title. It's the first grand slam title for both Kato & Puetz," another fan tweeted.

Tick Tock Tennis @TickTockTennis



It's the first grand slam title for both Kato & Puetz.

Here are some more fan reactions to Kato's French Open win:

"Kato redemption/justice arc is complete, what a journey this week to win her first slam with Pütz (also his first!)"

Eurosport @eurosport



She has just won the mixed doubles with partner Tim Pütz.



She has just won the mixed doubles with partner Tim Pütz. Talk about never giving up

"Brilliant end to a traumatic week for Miyu Kato who partners Tim Puetz to the Roland Garros Mixed Title! 4-6 6-4 10-6 win over Andreescu & Venus"

Miyu Kato gets support from Novak Djokovic-led PTPA after disqualification controversy

Miyu Kato during the 2023 French Open mixed doubles final

Miyu Kato and her women's doubles partner Aldila Sutjiadi found support from the tennis community after their disqualification in the women's doubles third round at the 2023 French Open. Many found the decision unjust and called for a rule change.

The Novak Djokovic-led Professional Tennis Players Association (PTPA), in particular, defended Kato and Sutjiadi vehemently. In an open letter, the PTPA wrote that while the safety of ball kids is of utmost importance, defaulting the pair for an unintentional act was unfair.

"The Professional Tennis Players Association (PTPA) affirms that ensuring the safety and well-being of all individuals involved in the sport, especially the ball girls and boys, is our highest priority," the statement read.

"Nevertheless, the decision to default Miyu Kato and Aldila Sutjiadi was unjustifiably disproportionate and unfair. It is evident that the incident was accidental and not at all aggressive in nature."

The PTPA also called for a fair process to be created for players to appeal when their rights are violated.

"Players must have access to fair dispute resolution processes when their rights are violated."

