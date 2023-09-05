The University of Texas president congratulates Peyton Stearns following the 2022 NCAA Champion's US Open run

The President of the University of Texas congratulated Peyton Stearns after she concluded her impressive run at the 2023 US Open.

Stearns' noteworthy campaign came to an end at the US Open during the Round of 16 where she showed an incredible determination against the Wimbledon Champion, Marketa Vondrousova. Her spectacular run came to a conclusion as Vondrousova marked a resurgence and secured the victory with a scoreline of 6-7 (3), 6-3, 6-2.

President of the University of Texas at Austin took to his social media to commend and express his admiration towards Stearns for her enduring campaign at the US Open.

"Congratulations," he wrote. "This is just the beginning of her impact in the slams! More to come," he continued.

Stearn is a former player at the University of Texas in Austin who turned professional in 2022 at the US Open. Stearns' noteworthy performance at the 2023 US Open has been nothing short of spectacular. The 21-year-old has been undefeated in the first three rounds without losing a single set along the way.

Stearns started her run by defeating the current Number One Bulgarian female player, Viktoriya Tomova in Round 1 with 6-3, 6-4. Stearn then went on to secure a commanding victory 6-3, 6-0 against Clara Tousan in Round 2. Stearn faced the British number one, Katie Boulter in Round 3 and showed dominance by sealing a decisive 6-4, 6-3.

Peyton Stearns' performance at the 2022 NCAA Women's Tennis Championships

Peyton Stearns reacts during the Round 3 against Katie Boulter at the US Open Tennis Championships in New York

In a remarkable achievement, Peyton Stearns claimed the national champion title in the 2022 NCAA Women's Tennis Championships held at the Campus Sites and Champaign at Khan Outdoor Tennis Complex in Illinois.

Stearns represented the Texas Longhorns Women's Tennis Team. She delivered an exemplary performance in the championships. During the Quarterfinals, she played against Eryn Cayetano from the University of Southern California. Stearn showed her excellence securing a commanding victory with 6-1, 1-6, 6-4.

She continued to show a noteworthy performance throughout the semi-finals and finals without losing a single set. Stearns displayed her dominance at the semi-finals over Virginia Commonwealth University's Paola Exposito Diaz Delgado with a decisive score of 6-3, 6-4.

Stearn faced off against Connie Ma from Stanford in a pivotal match, securing a significant victory with a score of 6-3, 6-2. This triumph stands as one of the most crucial victories in her career.