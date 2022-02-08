"The US Open is probably Alexander Zverev's best shot at winning a Slam title" - Greg Rusedski

On the latest episode of Inside In, Greg Rusedski claimed that the US Open is where Alexander Zverev has the best chance of ending his long wait for a Slam title. Rusedski also expressed curiosity about whether Zverev can bounce back in the clay season, before stating that people expect more from the German because he has always been seen as the "chosen guy".

Alexander Zverev, the World No. 4, suffered an unexpected defeat at the hands of Denis Shapovalov in the last 16 of the 2022 Australian Open. The straight-sets defeat meant that Zverev couldn't capitalize on the golden chance to win his first Major in the absence of Novak Djokovic.

On the podcast, Rusdeski highlighted that the 24-year-old had a "great season" in 2021 and was "getting better". But the former British No. 1 stressed that Zverev hasn't gotten off to a good start in 2022, which could turn out to be problematic.

"He is getting better," Rusedski said. "I mean last year, I thought was a great season. As you said, the start of the year is key. So he didn't have the start that he wanted at the Slams. We've got to give Denis credit for knocking him out but let's see how he bounces back on clay."

Turning his attention to the US Open, Rusedski claimed that the New York Major might be best suited for Zverev to break his Grand Slam duck. Rusedski also suggested that the German might have been in a different echelon by now if he had not choked against Dominic Thiem in the final of the 2020 US Open.

"The US Open is probably his best shot at winning a (Slam) title and you know, we always think of things as he was the chosen guy," Rusdedski said. "That US Open final against Dominic Thiem, imagine if he would have won that, how it would have changed his trajectory at the moment."

Alexander Zverev with Dominic Thiem at the US Open 2020

Alexander Zverev lost to Alexander Bublik in the final of the Open Sud de France in Montpellier on Sunday, continuing his disappointing start to the 2022 season.

Greg Rusedski finds it "pretty impressive" that Alexander Zverev has won so many titles while dealing with "all that stuff" off the court

Alexander Zverev at the Australian Open 2022

Greg Rusedski also made an oblique reference to the domestic abuse charges made by Alexander Zverev's ex-girlfriend Olga Sharypova. Rusedski claimed that Zverev has done a "pretty impressive" job of focusing on his tennis and winning titles, given the circumstances.

The former World No. 4 also highlighted how unusual it is for players to win the ATP Finals multiple times despite having never lifted a Major trophy, the way Zverev has done.

"If you look at what he has achieved in his career to date and all that stuff he's had to deal with off the court as well, it's been pretty impressive," Rusedski said. "He's won the ATP Finals, the season's finals, on two occasions already. How many people have done that without winning a Slam?"

Zverev will next feature at the Acupulco Open, a tournament where he is the defending champion.

Also Read Article Continues below

tenniscoaching.com @_TennisCoaching tenniscoaching.com Alexander Zverev confirms he will defend Acapulco title in 2022: Zverev set to return to Acapulco in 2022. dlvr.it/SDJrD8 tenniscoaching.com Alexander Zverev confirms he will defend Acapulco title in 2022: Zverev set to return to Acapulco in 2022. dlvr.it/SDJrD8 https://t.co/6LEOGs92Dq

Edited by Musab Abid