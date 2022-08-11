"The US Open will be quite a scene this year as we say goodbye to the GOAT; what an amazing career that absolutely transcends the sport of tennis" - John Isner reacts to Serena Williams' retirement news

John Isner joined the chorus of well-wishers for Serena Williams, who is set to bid goodbye to tennis after a 27-year-long professional career. Williams suggested that the 2022 US Open will be her final career tournament and Isner believes the New York Grand Slam this year will be quite a spectacle.

Her retirement announcement drew reactions of support and farewell not just from the tennis world, but beyond. Many of her competitors over the years and fellow players have expressed great admiration for her over the last couple of days, with Isner the latest to do so. He believes that we are witnessing the end of a career that transcends tennis.

"The US Open will be quite a scene this year as we say goodbye to the (GOAT emoji). What an amazing career that absolutely transcends the sport of tennis," John Isner wrote on Twitter.

Isner has not played a tour-level mixed doubles event to date, but he has played mixed doubles with Williams at the Hopman Cup. In the 2015 edition of the world event, Isner teamed up with Williams to represent Team USA and won three matches on the bounce.

The duo defeated the Italian pairing of Fabio Fognini and Flavia Pennetta in their first match. They then overcame the challenge of Canada's Eugenie Bouchard and Vasek Pospisil, before beating Lucie Safarova and Adam Pavlasek of the Czech Republic to reach the final. However, they lost to the Polish pairing of Agnieszka Radwanska and Jerzy Janowicz in the final.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, Williams bowed out of the Canadian Open with a 2-6, 4-6 second-round loss to reigning Olympic gold medallist Belinda Bencic. The American superstar then said an emotional goodbye to the Toronto crowd.

"It's been an interesting 24 hours" - Serena Williams on the reactions to her retirement announcement

After her match against Belinda Bencic, Serena Williams reacted to the outpouring of support and messages of farewell from fans and fellow players. The 40-year-old admitted that Bencic was certainly much better than her on the day, before further expressing her emotions after playing in Toronto for the very last time.

"It was a lot of emotions obviously," Williams said. "I love playing here, I've always loved playing here. I wish I could have played better, but Belinda played so well today. It's been an interesting 24 hours."

She then said her final goodbyes to those present at the venue for her match, reiterating that she is not good at saying goodbyes.

"It's just been so memorable. You know, like I said in my article, I'm terrible at goodbyes. But goodbye, Toronto," she added.

She will now turn her focus towards the Cincinnati Open in Ohio next week, which signals the final stretch of her career before playing the US Open. Both her upcoming tournaments will be in front of her home crowd in the US.

