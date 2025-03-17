"The most useless tennis apparel maker, they should quit" - Fans annoyed by Jack Draper & Holger Rune's matching Nike outfits in Indian Wells final

Several fans reacted to Jack Draper and Holger Rune's on-court outfits for the BNP Paribas Open final, with many expressing disappointment. The finalists, sponsored by American apparel giant Nike, wore similar outfits.

Ad

While not much is known about exactly when Draper started his partnership with Nike, Rune has been sponsored by the apparel and footwear brand since his professional tennis debut in 2020.

Draper and Rune had impressive campaigns in Indian Wells. The Dane ended his seven-match losing streak in the semifinals by defeating Daniil Medvedev 7-5, 6-4 on Saturday to reach the final, while Draper secured a hard-fought victory over second seed Carlos Alcaraz 6-1, 0-6, 6-4.

Ad

Trending

However, ahead of the final, the competitors' outfits became a major talking point among fans. Both wore similar attire throughout the tournament, with shades of white, light blue, and navy blue characterizing their shirts.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Several fans shared their views on Rune and Draper's outfits, with one criticizing them and even suggesting that the players quit the sport.

"The most useless tennis apparel maker, they should just quit the sport at this point," they wrote.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Why do they dress them the same? Maybe this is why Tennis is losing fans 🤦🏻‍♂️," another said.

A fan noted that it was difficult to differentiate between the players, and only their shoes made it easier.

"I was at the match. U can only tell difference by the shoes 😂," they commented.

Here are a few more reactions from the fans:

"Matching outfits, huh? 😊 Looks like they coordinated on purpose to get people talking even more. Just another publicity move - smart, right?" One asked.

Ad

"at least they have different color shorts, that way we can separate them," another chimed in.

"Hate the colours & hate the design, perhaps but it shows what puppetry goes on even in sports😁," a fan wrote.

Jack Draper beats Holger Rune to win his maiden Masters 1000 title in Indian Wells

Jack Draper at BNP Paribas Open - Final Day - Image Source: Getty

Jack Draper eventually defeated Holger Rune to win the BNP Paribas Open, claiming his maiden ATP Masters 1000 title. The 23-year-old dominated from the start, keeping Rune off balance with his precise groundstrokes and serving.

Ad

The Briton dropped just four points on serve in the first set, winning it 6-2. The second set followed a similar pattern, with Draper winning 6-2 to become the fifth British man to claim an ATP Masters 1000 title.

Draper will climb to No. 7 in the ATP rankings with his BNP Paribas Open victory. He also leveled his head-to-head record against Holger Rune at 1-1.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback