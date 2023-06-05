"The Venus and Serena Williams story is the best in tennis" - Tracy Austin 

Former American World No. 1 Tracy Austin believes that the tale of Venus and Serena Williams has got to be the best one in tennis.

Ever since the Williams sisters burst onto the professional tennis scene in the late 1990s, the pair dominated the roster. Their first professional match against each other was in the 1998 Australian Open second round, which was won by Venus.

The legendary pair have cornered 30 Grand Slam singles titles between themselves — 23 for Serena and seven for Venus.

They were equally dominant in doubles, winning 14 majors, and are tied for the second spot in the Open Era with Gigi Fernandez and Natasha Zvereva. Only Martina Navratilova and Pam Shriver, with 20 titles, have won more. The superstar siblings have also pocketed three Olympic gold medals in the doubles category.

Tracy Austin claims that the story of the Williams sisters has to be the best in tennis. The siblings fulfilled their father's (Richard) prophecies, who said that both of them would be number 1 in the world and that they would dominate the Majors, winning them many times.

"I think the Venus and Serena Williams story is the best in tennis. You have Richard who said there were both going to number 1 in the world, which they did, check. They are both going to win the majors many times over, check," Austin said on Tennis Channel.

The other overlooked fact, according to Austin, is that the siblings played so many Grand Slam finals against each other. Despite being contenders for the top ranking, they always shared a close bond.

"The one fact that I think is overlooked is them playing finals of Majors against each other so many times. Buying for that number one ranking, this rivalry, yet the family is so close," she added.

Venus and Serena Williams left as they arrived two decades ago — as a team

Venus Williams (C) and Serena Williams (R)

Together, the sisters obliterated records and broke barriers to such an extent that there is little left for those who follow in their footsteps, such as Coco Gauff and Naomi Osaka.

Serena Williams, 41, has often said that she wouldn't have been the player that she was without Venus, 42. The younger sister has retired, and their first-round doubles encounter at the 2022 US Open against Lucie Hradecka and Linda Noskova was the last time the iconic duo played together.

While their first doubles match in more than four years ended in a loss, the siblings embraced each other and received a standing ovation from the crowd.

