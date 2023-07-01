"The way Carlos Alcaraz plays, he can win 5 Wimbledons" - Daniil Medvedev

Daniil Medvedev feels World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz will win up to five Wimbledon titles in his career.

The Russian No. 1 has had a terrific start to the 2023 season, winning five ATP singles titles before traveling to Paris for Roland Garros. However, since his first-round defeat at the Paris Major, Medvedev has struggled for form.

In a recent conversation with the ATP, Daniil Medvedev opined that Alcaraz could win up to five Wimbledon titles, given the way he operates on every surface. However, he also added that it is tough to say because grass is 'a tough surface'.

“In my opinion, the way Carlos plays on every surface, he can win maybe five Wimbledons, but you never know. It's a tough surface to play on," he said.

The Russian went on to recall playing against the Spaniard and said that this year the 20-year-old has improved on grass.

"When we played [in 2021], he was not the same player, so I managed to get the best of this match," Medvedev said. "Last year, I think he improved [on grass] already, played this four-setter against [Jannik] Sinner [in the fourth round]. I remember it was a great match."

The 2021 US Open winner mentioned that grass is really tough for the players, but he feels Carlos Alcaraz's potential is 'really high' on this surface.

“So I think his potential is really high on any surface, but grass is a tough surface for many players. Let's see how he handles this task," Daniil Medvedev added.

The two-time Australian Open finalist also expressed his admiration for Alcaraz for playing so well on grass despite the perception that his style of play does not suit the surface.

“Then there is going to be someone else [like Alcaraz], where you say in your mind that while his game is not really suited for grass — maybe he doesn't go to the net that often and stuff like this — and then he plays so well on grass, and he says it himself that it is his best and favorite surface. That's where it's surprising," he concluded.

Wimbledon 2023: Daniil Medvedev to play Arthur Fery in 1R; Carlos Alcaraz to lock horns with Jeremy Chardy

BNP Paribas Open - Day 14

Daniil Medvedev will kickstart his 2023 Wimbledon campaign by taking on Britain's Arthur Fery in the first round. The Russian was barred from participating in 2022 due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. In his last appearance in 2021, Medvedev reached the fourth round of the tournament, where he lost to Hubert Hurkacz.

Carlos Alcaraz, on the other hand, will play against France's Jeremy Chardy in the opening round of Wimbledon. The top seed recently won his first grass-court title at the Queen's Club Championships. In 2022, at Wimbledon, he lost to Jannik Sinner in the fourth round of the tournament.

Poll : 0 votes