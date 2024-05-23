"The way Iga Swiatek handles pressure...she's astonishing" - Actress Courteney Cox heaps praise on Pole's 'poise' & 'grace' ahead of French Open 2024

Actress Courteney Cox has praised World No. 1 Iga Swiatek for her poise and grace in the face of immense pressure. Cox recently hit with Swiatek in Paris, with the Pole inching closer to starting her 2024 French Open campaign.

Swiatek, an avid fan of Friends, got the opportunity to hit with Cox, who portrayed the character of Monica Geller in the commercially and critically acclaimed sitcom. The World No. 1 also sported her official kit for this year's French Open during her hitting session with the actress.

On Running, the Swiss sportswear giant that sponsors Swiatek orchestrated the meeting between Cox and the Pole. The brand has also produced a documentary on the World No. 1. While in Paris, Cox shared her opinion on the documentary, which is titled Beyond Number One.

The actress was thoroughly impressed with the documentary, and she also talked about how she tends to have a soft spot for the likes of Swiatek, who are always under pressure to deliver.

"I just thought that the documentary (Beyond Number One) was wonderful. I think that I just really feel for people with all that pressure," Cox said.

The Friends star went on to talk about Swiatek's positive traits even when she is burdened with the weight of expectation.

"But the way she (Swiatek) handles it, she's so poised and she must have some feelings that she can't express. I think she's very graceful. She's astonishing," Cox added.

Iga Swiatek in red-hot form as she eyes a fourth French Open title

Iga Swiatek in action in the final of the 2024 Italian Open

Swiatek is the overwhelming favorite to win the 2024 French Open women's singles title. The 22-year-old is entering Roland Garros on the back of two spectacular WTA 1000 title triumphs.

The first of those came in Madrid, as she played out an absolute thriller of a final against World No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka. The contest went to a third and deciding set, during which Swiatek looked down and out as Sabalenka had three match points. However, astonishingly, the Pole saved them all and went on to win the final, claiming her first Madrid Open title.

Next up, Swiatek met Sabalenka again in the final of the Italian Open. This time around, things were far more straightforward for the Pole, as she made short work of an out-of-sorts Sabalenka to clinch her third Italian Open title.

Swiatek has already won three French Open titles previously (2020, 2022, and 2023). If she manages to win this year's edition of the clay court Major, she will have more French Open titles than Monica Seles and Serena Williams and equal Justine Henin's record. Chris Evert, with seven titles, leads the way in terms of French Open triumphs in women's tennis.