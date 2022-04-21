Way Russian and Belarusian players have been treated is very sad, we don't want them banned completely: Ukraine's Elina Svitolina

Ukraine's Elina Svitolina feels not all Russian and Belarusian players should be banned from competing at Wimbledon later this year. The World No. 25 reckons that players who condemn Russia's invasion of Ukraine should be allowed to participate in the grasscourt Major.

Wimbledon released a statement on Wednesday announcing its decision to ban players from Russia and Belarus from entering the competition in light of the aggression against Ukraine.

Svitolina initially released a statement on Twitter calling for players from the two countries to be banned from all international competitions, but she sung a slightly different tune while speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live.

"We don't want them banned completely," Svitolina said. "If players don't speak out against the Russian government then it is the right thing to ban them. We just want them to speak up, if they are with us and the rest of the world or the Russian government. This is for me the main point. If they didn't choose, they didn't vote for this government, then it's fair they should be allowed to play and compete."

Svitolina added that while the treatment of Russian and Belarusian players may be deemed unfair, there are some who can do more to highlight the seriousness of the situation.

"There are many Russian players who can do more," Svitolina continued. "I can count one hand how many Russian and Belarusian players who have asked me how I'm doing, how is my family, is everyone safe? That's why I feel a bit sad about this situation. Personally some people should do a little bit more than they've done. It's mysterious.

"The way Russian and Belarusian players have been treated is very, very sad. We are colleagues who see each other every week so it's shocking to see this change and so quick."

ATP, Novak Djokovic among those to criticize Wimbledon's decision to ban Russian and Belarusian athletes

Novak Djokovic was firmly against Wimbledon's decision to ban Russian and Belarusian athletes

Many have been critical of Wimbledon's decision to ban Russian and Belarusian athletes from the competition. World No. 1 Novak Djokovic said that while he condemns war of any kind, he cannot support Wimbledon's move.

The ATP, meanwhile, described the decision as "unfair" and said it could set a damaging precedent for tennis going forward.

If the decision is not reversed, the likes of Daniil Medvedev, Andrey Rublev and Aryna Sabalenka, among others, will be barred from the competition.

Edited by Arvind Sriram