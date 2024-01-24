A video featuring Serena Williams's remarkable return to Dayana Yastremska at the 2019 Australian Open recently went viral on social media. Tennis fans were delighted to see the shot and have expressed their thoughts on the same.

Making her 18th appearance at the Melbourne Major, Williams defeated Yastremska 6-2, 6-1 in an hour and seven minutes in the third round. It was the first encounter between the two on tour.

In the viral video from that match, Yastremska can be seen serving to Williams. However, what caught the fans' attention was the incredible strength and ease with which Williams returned the serve.

A fan was particularly impressed with how Williams swatted the ball away like an "annoying fly." They also noted how the 23-time Grand Slam champion confidently began walking towards the other side of the court before the ball had even made contact with the back wall.

"The way she swats it like an annoying fly and starts meandering on over to the other side before the ball has hit the back of the wall… ijbol," a fan posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Another fan expressed their admiration for the way Williams' scored the second point of the match, calling it as "nasty" for Yastremska.

"😭 2nd point of the match like this was just so nasty sksjskskksks," the fan posted.

Here are a few more reactions from tennis fans:

A look at Serena Williams' last Australian Open title

Serena Williams at the 2017 Australian Open

Serena Williams won her last Grand Slam title at the 2017 Australian Open. Williams defeated her elder sister Venus Williams 6-4, 6-4 in the final to clinch her 23rd Major. The match also served as the penultimate encounter between the Williams sisters at a Grand Slam.

The former World No.1 defeated Belinda Bencic, Lucie Safarova, Nicole Gibbs, Barbora Strycova, Johanna Konta and Mirjana Lucic-Baroni on her way to the championship match.

At the age of 36, Williams became the oldest women's finalist in the Open Era at the Australian Open. She also ended a seven-and-a-half-year Grand Slam final drought and reached her first Australian Open final since 2003.

