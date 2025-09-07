  • home icon
  • "The way he supports me, nobody ever did" - Aryna Sabalenka turns emotional over boyfriend Georgios' loving declaration after US Open win

By Sudipto Pati
Modified Sep 07, 2025 05:00 GMT
Aryna Sabalenka poses with the 2025 US Open women
Aryna Sabalenka poses with the 2025 US Open women's singles title (left), Sabalenka and her boyfriend Georgios Frangulis pose with the Belarusian's 2024 year-end World No. 1 trophy (right), Sources: Getty

Aryna Sabalenka's boyfriend Georgios Frangulis sent a heart melting message to the Belarusian following her women's singles title triumph at the 2025 US Open. Frangulis' message turned the reigning World No. 1 and now-four-time singles Major champion emotional, as she briefly touched on her boyfriend's resounding support for her.

Sabalenka overcame a late charge from Amanda Anisimova to win the women's singles final 6-3, 7-6(3) at Flushing Meadows on the night of Saturday, August 6. After the conclusion of the trophy presentation ceremony, Sabalenka was shown a video of Frangulis, in which the Brazil-born entrepreneur with Greek roots laid bare his love for the Belarusian and also declared her the "queen of New York".

"You're so freaking amazing. I love you so much and yeah, you did it again. Queen of New York, queen of my heart of course," Frangulis said.
He added playfully:

"I'm waiting for you in the gym so we can celebrate a little bit."

Subsequently, Aryna Sabalenka emotionally spoke up about the kind of support she receives from Georgios Frangulis, saying:

"His support means a lot to me and the way he supports me, nobody ever did and it's just amazing and now I cannot wait to go, celebrate and enjoy this trophy together."
Aryna Sabalenka and boyfriend Georgios Frangulis shared intimate moment in immediate aftermath of Belarusian's successful US Open title defense

Aryna Sabalenka reacts after converting match point to win the 2025 US Open women&#039;s singles title (Source: Getty)
Aryna Sabalenka reacts after converting match point to win the 2025 US Open women's singles title (Source: Getty)

Aryna Sabalenka, overwhelmed by the emotions of successfully defending her US Open crown, dropped to the floor at Arthur Ashe Stadium after converting match point. After shaking hands with Amanda Anisimova, the Belarusian headed to her box to revel in the moment with her team and boyfriend Georgios Frangulis.

Here, Sabalenka and Frangulis shared an adorable kiss, before the World No. 1 eventually headed back down to the court to collect the trophy and deliver her speech.

The 2025 US Open marks the end of Sabalenka's Major drought this year. The Belarusian played in the finals of both the 2025 Australian Open and the French Open. However, she was defeated by Madison Keys and Coco Gauff respectively. At the Wimbledon Championships, Sabalenka reached the last four, but couldn't make it to the final because of a loss to Anisimova.

At her post-match press conference, the World No. 1, in a jovial mood, said she will now take a few days off to celebrate her success.

