"The whole thing's a nightmare" - Billie Jean King makes her feelings clear on trans athletes, highlights the challenges they face

Billie Jean King is vastly considered to be one of the best tennis players of all-time and she has consistently used her platform to advocate for equality and better opportunities for women and the LGBTQ community. Most recently, the American spoke about the challenges faced by trans athletes.

King first rose to fame in 1961, when she clinched the Wimbledon women's doubles title alongside Karen Hantze. Over the next two decades, the 81-year-old went on to win 38 more Grand Slam titles, making her one of the most decorated tennis stars of all-time.

Since retiring from the sport in 1983, Billie Jean King has continued to stay in the spotlight, using her platform to support women's sports and the LGBTQ community. Most recently, she addressed the topic of transgender women in tennis, telling The Telegraph,

“The whole thing’s a nightmare. I don’t think people have any idea of how hard it is for trans people. Just listen to their stories. Listen – not tell them. Everyone is unique. Make them feel included because you really don’t know. With every person I meet, I try to start with a blank. Ask questions. If I weren’t doing this interview with you, I’d be bugging you with a lot of questions.”

As of 2015, the WTA allows transgender women to compete in tournaments as long as they have declared their gender as female for a minimum of four years. Trans athletes are also required to lower testosterone levels and agree to testing procedures.

Billie Jean King looks back on being a Grand Marshall for the NYC Pride March

King and her wife at Wimbledon 2023 (Image Source: Getty)

Billie Jean King publicly came out as a gay in 1981. Since then, the American has been a vocal advocate for the LGBTQ community. Recently, as she celebrated Pride month, King shared a memory from seven years ago, when she was honoured as the Grand Marshall for the NYC Pride Parade.

King also took the opportunity to highlight the importance of living authentically, writing on X,

“7years ago today, I was honored to serve as a Grand Marshal for @NYCPride March. What a day it was, filled with joy and the celebration of love. It's important to remember that Pride isn't just a single day or a month. Living authentically each day allows us to be our most productive, happy, and successful selves.”

Billie Jean King married fellow tennis player Ilana Kloss in a private ceremony in 2018. The couple have been together for four decades and often share glimpses of their life together with fans.

