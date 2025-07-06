The Wimbledon qualifier who is continuing his grandfather's legacy in the 2nd week: Nicolas Jarry's love affair at the London Major

Nicolas Jarry's resurgence at Wimbledon 2025 has been incredible to witness, reaching the fourth round as a qualifier. However, he isn't the first person from his family to reach this stage. Over half a century ago, his grandfather, Jaime Fillol, also made the fourth round.

Fillol advanced to the fourth round of Wimbledon during the 1974 edition, losing to eventual champion Jimmy Connors in four sets. It was his best-ever result at the All England Club, though his career-best performance at a Major came at the US Open 1975, where he made the quarterfinals.

Fillol's career lasted for two decades, starting from 1965 and concluding in 1985. He peaked at No. 14 in the singles rankings and won six singles titles and 16 doubles titles in the Open Era. He was the runner-up at the French Open 1972 and the US Open 1974 in doubles. He also led Chile to the final of the Davis Cup 1976, where they lost to Italy.

Fillol was responsible for Jarry's foray into tennis as well. The latter turned pro in 2014 and slowly made his way to the top. He broke into the top 100 after winning three Challenger titles in 2017. He advanced to his maiden ATP final at the Brasil Open 2018, though Fabio Fognini denied him a title.

Jarry captured his first ATP title at Swedish Open 2019 and peaked at No. 38 in the rankings. However, he tested positive for a banned substance later that year and was suspended from January 2020. The ITF later cleared him of all wrongdoing, with his suspension ending in November 2020.

However, the next time he played a full season on the ATP Tour was in 2023. He was the runner-up at the Italian Open and made the fourth round of the French Open, which helped him rise to a career-high ranking of No. 16. His results took a hit after that, partly due to the disorder vestibular neuritis, and it has taken him a long time to rediscover his form.

Jarry shares a close bond with his grandfather, who also coached him and his compatriots during the United Cup 2024. During his post-match conference, he reminisced about coming to London with his grandfather to witness the action at the grass court Major as a kid.

"I came here with him when I was 10 years old and 11. Since then, I’m in love with this tournament. So I’m happy to, yeah — every match that I win here makes me stay a couple more days in the tournament, and that makes me very happy. So this is the longest period that I’ve been, and hopefully I can continue playing a little bit more," Jarry said.

Jarry grew up listening to his grandfather's exploits and has now matched one of his achievements. He will be keen to go one round further than his grandfather did at the All England Club.

Nicolas Jarry to face Cameron Norrie for a spot in Wimbledon 2025 quarterfinals

Nicolas Jarry at Wimbledon 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Nicolas Jarry will take on home favorite Cameron Norrie in the fourth round on Sunday, July 6. This will be the second career meeting between them, with the Chilean winning their previous encounter at the Miami Open 2018 in straight sets.

Jarry came through the qualifying rounds and upset eighth seed Holger Rune in five sets in the first round, overcoming a two-set deficit. He dispatched Learner Tien in straight sets in the next round and needed four sets to handle teen phenom Joao Fonseca. He is now gunning to make the last eight of a Major for the first time.

