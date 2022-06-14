"The world rankings covers 52 weeks and not only one, otherwise we would have a new No. 1 all the time" - Daniil Medvedev

World No. 1 Daniil Medvedev has said that there would be a new number one all the time if the world rankings covered just one week.

The Russian returned to the top of the ATP rankings on Monday, June 13, with Novak Djokovic slipping two places to third following his quarterfinal exit at the French Open.

Medvedev first reached the pinnacle in February but soon slipped to second following his early exit from the Indian Wells Masters. He is now back at the top of the rankings once again.

Speaking to the official website of the Halle Open, Medvedev said that he was glad to be the World No. 1 again and that it's something he has earned.

"I am happy to be right at the top again, and have really earned it too," Medvedev said. "The world rankings covers 52 weeks and not only one, otherwise we would have a new No. 1 all the time."

Following his fourth-round loss at the French Open, Medvedev reached the final of the Libema Open in s-Hertogenbosch last week, where he was comprehensively beaten by Dutch wildcard Tim van Rijthoven.

The Russian hopes to do better at the Halle Open this week. He also mentioned that he is happy to improve on grass since it used to be his favourite surface.

“Perhaps I’ll do better in Halle," the top-ranked player said. "I am getting stronger on grass and I’m very happy about that because grass used to be my favourite surface. I can bring my game better to the fore. I like the lawn. I have a lot of potential there and am continuously improving."

Daniil Medvedev is the top seed at the Halle Open

Daniil Medvedev is the top seed at the Halle Open but faces a tough test in the first round in the form of 2019 Wimbledon quarterfinalist David Goffin. The 26-year-old acknowledged that the Belgian will put him to a stern test.

"Yes, David is dangerous on grass - that is a real test to start with," Medvedev said.

Medvedev has a 2-1 head-to-head record against Goffin and a win will see him face Ilya Ivashka for a place in the quarterfinals.

