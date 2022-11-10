"The world is ready for the taking" - Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian shares picture of signed jersey Alex Morgan gave daughter Olympia

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian shared a picture of a signed jersey their daughter Olympia received from American football star Alex Morgan.

The Reddit co-founder shared an image of the 33-year-old's signed USWNT shirt which had the message:

"Olympia, when you're ready, the world is ready for the taking"

Ohanian wrote in his caption that Morgan gave Olympia the shirt when he decided to start National Woman's Soccer League club Angel City FC. He added that the striker was a huge motivation behind the foundation of the team.

"Some of y'all were asking for photos around my office. Here's the @uswnt jersey @alexmorgan13 signed for @olympiaohanian when I was deciding to start an @nwsl club (Alex was a HUGE inspiration and motivation to do @weareangelcity)," Ohanian's caption read.

Angel City was prompted by a dare from Serena Williams: Alexis Ohanian

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian attending a match of Angel City FC

Alexis Ohanian said in a video shared by the NWSL on social media that the foundation of Angel City FC was prompted by a dare from his wife Serena Williams.

"Angel City [FC] was largely prompted by a dare from my wife [Serena Williams]," the Reddit co-founder said.

Ohanian also said that his daughter running around in an Alex Morgan jersey while watching the 2019 Women's World Cup final prompted him to pitch the idea of her playing for the US women's football team. Serena Williams quickly pointed out that her daughter would only play if she was paid what she was worth.

This propelled Ohanian to take up the challenge of founding Angel City FC.

"As I was watching the 2019 Women's World Cup final and my daughter was running around in an Alex Morgan jersey. I was just musing like, 'Hey, wouldn't it be cool if she played for the women's national team one day?' And Serena without missing a single beat said, 'Not until they pay her what she's worth.' I was like, alright, challenge accepted, let's see if I can do some things to help," Ohanian expressed.

Morgan hailed Alexis Ohanian for his contribution to women's sports through his investment and promotion.

"Women's sports has always been on the cusp of a huge breakthrough. The thing that's held us back is the lack of investment. The return is so great. It’s people like Alexis Ohanian that immediately get that," the USWNT star said.

Poll : 0 votes