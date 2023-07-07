"The world has a Russia problem, tennis is hardly an exception" - Tennis fans target Karen Khachanov for confronting Andrey Rublev over Ukraine views

Karen Khachanov's reported confrontation with compatriot Andrey Rublev with regard to differences of opinion on the ongoing conflict in Ukraine has drawn sharp reactions from tennis fans across the globe.

The event that has been brought to light by politico.eu allegedly transpired last year in the locker room after Rublev had written "No War Please" on a camera lens after the Russia-Ukraine impasse began in February.

Karen Khachanov's contention that "talks should not be conducted from a position of strength with the weaker side," while also adding that Russia "should demonstrate its power," has come in for a fair bit of criticism on social media.

"Khachanov - currently the men’s world No. 11- rounded on compatriot Andrey Rublev, who had professed some desire to see peace between his country and Ukraine"

One tennis fan summed up the development by commenting that the "world has a Russia problem" and that tennis was no exception.

A social media user opined that Karen Khachanov should join the Russian army, like some Ukrainian players, to "support such fervor."

The author of the story also claimed that when she asked Khachanov about the incident later, he declared that he was an athlete and not a politician while also defending his actions by stating that the conversation was "private."

The incident has been widely discussed by fans on social media. Here are some of the tweets on the subject:

I suddenly wished he was playing at Wimbledon this year... I would love to see him confronted with that (and yes, this would be an important question to ask)

(idk but it feels like interesting info to mention) that this article is written by the same woman who questionned aryna at rg

Some fans wanted to know why journalists were targeting Aryna Sabalenka and not the "ones who deserve it."

"They did worse only to themselves" - Andrey Rublev looks back at 2022 Wimbledon ban

Andrey Rublev in action during the second round of Wimbledon 2023

Andrey Rublev, who has often advocated peace in light of the war in Ukraine, did not shy away from airing his views about the ban on Russian players that was imposed by Wimbledon last year.

After a first-round bout against Max Purcell earlier in the week, Rublev revealed that a solution could have been reached by way of talks, which were carried out. Adding that a ban was not the best option, he pointed out that "in the end, there was no difference."

The 25-year-old also asserted that the Wimbledon organizers harmed themselves by imposing the ban on Russians following the war.

“We were talking, and I think we could find the solution. If we really want to help or do what is better for tennis and for the people, I think obviously there were better options — not just to ban. Because in the end there was no difference. They did only worse to themselves," Rublev stated.

Meanwhile, on the court, Andrey Rublev is currently involved in a battle with David Goffin as both players eye a place in the fourth round of Wimbledon.

