"The worse the mullet, the better it is" - Daniil Medvedev would look best with a mullet, jokes Dane Sweeny

Dane Sweeny impressed many by qualifying for the main draw of his home event, the Australian Open earlier this year, posting three good wins to make his Grand Slam debut.

Even before that run though, Sweeny caught the attention of tennis fans owing to his tennis as well as his distinct mullet. The youngster sat down with Sportskeeda on the sidelines of the Bengaluru Challenger and spoke at length about his tennis and hairstyle choices.

On being asked about the one player who he thought would look best with a mullet similar to his, Sweeny picked former World No. 1 Daniil Medvedev, reasoning that it would go great with his unorthodox playing style. The Aussie joked that the worse a mullet is, the better it looks.

“I think Daniil Medvedev, it would just go with his unorthodox game style,” Dane Sweeny said.

“Daniil Medvedev… in mullets the worst, the worse is the better, you know, the worse the mullet, the better it is,” he joked.

Sweeny also joked about talking about all things mullets with JJ Wolf, a fellow professional who also sports the hairstyle, saying it helped them break the ice. He also revealed that his mother was not a big fan of his hair.

"Yeah, we have, we, we've gotten together," Dane Sweeny said of interacting with JJ Wolf over their similar hairstyles. "I think it, it broke the ice a little bit initially, we kind of said hi to each other and, but my mullet's not, I haven't got too much of a mullet now, but it's just, it's such an Australian hairstyle."

"So it's pretty common in Australia to have a mullet, so I don't, I didn't think it was that much of a big deal but my mum hated it," he added.

Daniil Medvedev, Dane Sweeny look to build on strong swings Down Under

Jannik Sinner and Daniil Medvedev (R) with the 2024 Australian Open trophies.

Both Daniil Medvedev and Dane Sweeny enjoyed good starts to the 2024 season, with the former reaching the final of the Australian Open and the latter qualifying for his maiden Grand Slam at the same event.

Medvedev, who came up just short in the summit clash against Jannik Sinner, has not played since the Australian Open. He will, however, look to build on his strong start to the year.

For Sweeny, things are slightly more tricky as he will find himself outside the top-200 after an early exit at the Bengaluru Challenger — where he lost his opener to Stefano Napolitano. He will need to put in the work to get back up the ladder and be in contention for the Grand Slam main draw.