The podcast co-host of Serena Williams’ ex-coach Rennae Stubbs, Caitlin Thomspon, recently made controversial remarks about Iga Swiatek. The allegedly “distasteful” comments did not sit well with tennis fans online.

Swiatek won her third consecutive French Open title and fourth overall on Saturday, June 8. The World No. 1 beat first-time finalist Jasmine Paolini 6-2, 6-1 to lift the trophy. She thus managed a clean sweep at the big claycourt events of the season, having won the WTA 1000 titles in Madrid and Rome.

Iga Swiatek’s formidable form, however, also created a buzz for the wrong reasons, with a few claiming that her dominance was making WTA tennis “boring.” In the new episode of “Racquet’s Rennae Stubbs Tennis Podcast,” Stubbs questioned her co-host Caitlin Thomspon about the notion, pointing out that Thomspon herself isn’t a fan of the Pole’s.

In the since-removed section of the podcast, the co-host allegedly made several “disrespectful” remarks about Iga Swiatek, also comparing her to former World No. 1 Justine Henin because of their seemingly similar looks.

She also reportedly called both players “spectrum-y” (a term used to define characteristics of an autistic spectrum disorder, which should only be used if any individual is diagnosed as such by a psychology professional).

Tennis fans were stunned by the comments and shared their feelings.

"Hating 23-year-old athlete's personality publicly and spreading misinformation is no longer an opinion. It's the worst case of harassment and should be reported. I can't even imagine being shamed for being different and true to oneself..." one fan said.

"F*ck you @caitlin_thomps you are an actual piece of sh*t," another fan angrily responded.

Many also criticized Stubbs for not leaving those comments out of the podcast.

"Also I am sorry @rennaestubbs there is literally zero point of you defending iga on twitter if you’re willingly sharing a platform with an absolutely nasty woman who agrees with twitter trolls and doubles down - wonder what you would do if someone said the same things about you," the fan continued.

"I'm really surprised that Rennae would let this comment go unchecked. This sounds way below the pale and nasty. Why would she let someone gossip about a players psychology? Even if she is on the spectrum which is for her and no one else to discuss, why should that be an attack?!" yet another fan wondered.

"'Spectrumey'. First off, nobody let @rennaestubbs off the hook here. She brought it up, knowing how this would go. This podcast was disgusting and distasteful. Shame on Stubbs. Every once in a while, she shows her true colors. There are other examples. Birds of a Feather," one individual chimed in.

"Wow, Catlin should not diagnose if she's not qualified. Not her place. She should know better. I work with the population she mentioned. Perhaps she should stick to tennis," another fan said.

Serena Williams' ex-coach Rennae Stubbs is supportive of Iga Swiatek

Iga Swiatek pictured at the 2024 French Open (Image Source: Getty)

While her podcast co-host has made it clear that she isn’t a fan of Iga Swiatek’s, Rennae Stubbs shares opposing views. The Aussie coach often cheers the World No. 1 on and is supportive of her dominance.

When Iga Swiatek inched closer to the 2024 French Open title, Stubbs clapped back at a hater who was bitter about her progress.

"Swiatek will be the death of women’s tennis for me," the individual said at the time.

"Well, I feel badly for you," Stubbs responded.

The 53-year-old also congratulated Swiatek on her triumph, recalling her early prediction of the Pole easing past her opponents in Paris after her tense match against Naomi Osaka.

"That was an amazing match!!!!!!!! After this win, I think IGA now just plows thru everyone else after that match," she had predicted.

"I think I may have nailed this prediction. Congrats @iga_swiatek and team!" Stubbs later said.