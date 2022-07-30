"Don't tell me that this is our World No. 2" - Tennis fans react to Anett Kontaveit's quarterfinal defeat at the Prague Open

Anett Kontaveit, the World No. 2, was defeated by Anastasia Potapova 6-1, 6-1, in the WTA Prague quarterfinals. Potapova, the No. 7 seed, achieved her second career top-5 win with this triumph.

Kontaveit was anticipated to win the match, having reached the final of the Hamburg Open last week where she lost to America's Bernerda Pera. Potapova played much better than the Estonian, who lacked rhythm and was unable to string together a couple of good points throughout the match, which lasted only 51 minutes.

Pera only lost two games to the first seed, who she had previously lost to in Hamburg a week prior.

wta @WTA



sweeps past top seed Kontaveit, 6-1, 6-1 and now awaits the winner of Linette/Wang



#PragueOpen Quick work for Potapova @nastiaapotapova sweeps past top seed Kontaveit, 6-1, 6-1 and now awaits the winner of Linette/Wang Quick work for Potapova 💼@nastiaapotapova sweeps past top seed Kontaveit, 6-1, 6-1 and now awaits the winner of Linette/Wang 🔜#PragueOpen https://t.co/vEjR8ijVIn

At the conclusion of the 2021 season, Anett Kontaveit was without a doubt one of the best players on tour.. She also won the St. Petersburg Open with ease to start the 2022 season, but her form subsequently deteriorated.

After the 2022 French Open, she even attained a career-high ranking of World No. 2, but she didn't perform well, falling to Ajla Tomljanovic in the opening round.

However, in light of her defeat in Prague, tennis fans took to Twitter to express their thoughts. Many fans criticized her performance and commented on her handshake with Potapova at the net as well.

#21 @9_2_7_3



Don't tell me that this is our World #2



#PragueOpen Quick work for Potapova @nastiaapotapova sweeps past top seed Kontaveit, 6-1, 6-1 and now awaits the winner of Linette/Wang Quick work for Potapova 💼@nastiaapotapova sweeps past top seed Kontaveit, 6-1, 6-1 and now awaits the winner of Linette/Wang 🔜#PragueOpen https://t.co/vEjR8ijVIn Don't tell me that this is our World #2 twitter.com/WTA/status/155… Don't tell me that this is our World #2 twitter.com/WTA/status/155…

One fan even compared her poor string of performances to that of Emma Raducanu. The Brit is yet to get past the second round of a Major this year.

ChitaluCM @chitaluCM



Kontaveit has turned into a raducanu now🙄🙄



#PragueOpen Quick work for Potapova @nastiaapotapova sweeps past top seed Kontaveit, 6-1, 6-1 and now awaits the winner of Linette/Wang Quick work for Potapova 💼@nastiaapotapova sweeps past top seed Kontaveit, 6-1, 6-1 and now awaits the winner of Linette/Wang 🔜#PragueOpen https://t.co/vEjR8ijVIn Kontaveit has turned into a raducanu now🙄🙄 twitter.com/WTA/status/155… Kontaveit has turned into a raducanu now🙄🙄 twitter.com/WTA/status/155…

Here are some other tweets by fans:

penkostephens @stephenspenko



God forbid Sabalenka gives this sort of handshake they'll be calling for her death



#PragueOpen Quick work for Potapova @nastiaapotapova sweeps past top seed Kontaveit, 6-1, 6-1 and now awaits the winner of Linette/Wang Quick work for Potapova 💼@nastiaapotapova sweeps past top seed Kontaveit, 6-1, 6-1 and now awaits the winner of Linette/Wang 🔜#PragueOpen https://t.co/vEjR8ijVIn God forbid Sabalenka gives this sort of handshake they’ll be calling for her death twitter.com/wta/status/155… God forbid Sabalenka gives this sort of handshake they’ll be calling for her death twitter.com/wta/status/155…

Norhane @NorhaneSamy



No way this is a score line worthy of the world number TWO…



#PragueOpen Quick work for Potapova @nastiaapotapova sweeps past top seed Kontaveit, 6-1, 6-1 and now awaits the winner of Linette/Wang Quick work for Potapova 💼@nastiaapotapova sweeps past top seed Kontaveit, 6-1, 6-1 and now awaits the winner of Linette/Wang 🔜#PragueOpen https://t.co/vEjR8ijVIn No way this is a score line worthy of the world number TWO… twitter.com/wta/status/155… No way this is a score line worthy of the world number TWO… twitter.com/wta/status/155…

♡ @hedapenkos



not Anett with the Badosa handshake 🥶



#PragueOpen Quick work for Potapova @nastiaapotapova sweeps past top seed Kontaveit, 6-1, 6-1 and now awaits the winner of Linette/Wang Quick work for Potapova 💼@nastiaapotapova sweeps past top seed Kontaveit, 6-1, 6-1 and now awaits the winner of Linette/Wang 🔜#PragueOpen https://t.co/vEjR8ijVIn not Anett with the Badosa handshake 🥶 twitter.com/WTA/status/155… not Anett with the Badosa handshake 🥶 twitter.com/WTA/status/155…

Anett Kontaveit's former coach set to work with Emma Raducanu

Hamburg European Open 2022 - Day 6

Anett Kontaveit's former coach Dmitry Tursunov has joined hands with world No. Emma Raducanu on a trial basis, as per a report from The Daily Mail.

Estonian Anett Kontaveit began the second half of her 2022 season without coach Dmitry Tursunov after reaching a career-high World No. 2 ranking. After working together for less than a year, Tursunov, 39, stated that their professional relationship had come to an end.

"I'd like to announce that Anett and I will not continue the partnership. I would like to thank Anett for the opportunity, congratulate on a career-high ranking and wish her best of luck onward. Feel proud of the work I put in and (I'm) a bit sad but sometimes good things must come to an end. Thank you once again and best of luck," Tursunov wrote.

This is likely due to inability to travel to several countries freely as he's a Russian citizen.

