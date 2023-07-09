"The younger generation is at 20 extremely fit, hitting the ball so big, moving well, they come in very completed" - Grigor Dimitrov

Grigor Dimitrov made his Tour debut back in 2008 as a 17-year-old prodigy. 25 years on, he's still around and playing well enough to go deep at Major tournaments, even though several from his generation have hung up their rackets.

The Bulgarian has also seen the game transition over the years, having lived through the 'Big 4' era — which came to a technical end with Roger Federer's retirement last year.

Speaking to the media during his fourth-round press conference, Dimitrov addressed the changes that the new generation, led by the likes of Carlos Alcaraz and Holger Rune, has brought. He took special note of the physicality, saying the younger generation is now more fit and hit the ball big even at the age of 20.

"I think a lot of things overall, I mean, I've gone through, I don't know, three, now four generations of different players," Grigor Dimitrov said. "Each one of them had brought very different, in a way, game style."

"I think also the physicality of the generation has changed us, as well," he continued. "If you think about it, all this sort of the younger generation, they are already at 20, I mean, extremely fit, they're hitting the ball so big, you know, strong with their feet, great serves. Overall, they are moving well. They already come in very completed."

Dimitrov said players from his generation were not as "complete" as players today, and instead improved as they as matured. He went on to ponder over the areas where the youngsters could improve, saying it made for an interesting question.

"More so, I think than maybe my generation and even the one after me. I think I could see that they kind of improved over the years, like a lot. But when I see now the young generation I feel like, what else can they improve?"

"Certain decision-making and all that, yes, but that comes also with experience," he continued. "Yeah, it's a very interesting question, and I think maybe, yeah, we as players can see it maybe a little bit different."

"Wonderful match, honestly" - Grigor Dimitrov after beating Frances Tiafoe at Wimbledon

Grigor Dimitrov at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships.

Grigor Dimitrov ousted 10th seed Frances Tiafoe in straight sets to book his spot in the second week of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships, prevailing 6-2, 6-3, 6-2. It was a match that was played over two days.

Attributing his success to his strong mentality, the Bulgarian said he was happy with his performance, given that it can be hard to continue playing well after a disruption.

"Wonderful match, honestly. That's all I can say. Yesterday, I was playing good tennis, and obviously it was a little bit unfortunate to stop, and usually when you stop, it's very hard to come back and do the same, you know, the next day."

He went on to add that he tried to put himself in a sort of the same state mentally that he was in on Saturday, saying that the approach paid off in the end.

"I just prepared the same way," he continued. "I did all the right things. I tried to put myself in sort of the same state of mind that I was the day before. It paid off, absolutely paid off today."

