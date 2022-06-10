“Then why not ban Chinese players as well” - Reilly Opelka defends his statements on Wimbledon’s ban on Russian and Belarusian players

Earlier this week, American tennis star Reilly Opelka said that the absence of top players at the upcoming Wimbledon Championships will leave a stain on any major accomplishments at the event.

He was speaking about the All England Lawn Tennis Club’s decision to ban Russian and Belarusian players from this year’s Championships, which prompted the ATP and WTA to strip ranking points from the tournament.

The American took to Twitter on Wednesday to express his views on the subject.

“Sport is the ultimate meritocracy. When you take some of the best players in the world out of the draw based on merit you erode the integrity of the event. It’s about the competitive advantage given to players, like myself by virtue to other great players not being able to play,” Opelka tweeted.

He also clarified that his views on the topic had nothing to do with the lack of ranking points at this year’s tournament.

“A lot of people seem to be missing the “point” it’s not about the “points”. I believe Wimbledon 2022 will be an inferior accomplishment due to the absence of the best possible field,” Opelka said.

Not all fans agreed with his sentiments, however, with one user telling him that a game of tennis doesn’t matter in the face of a nation committing genocide.

The American responded by asking why there was no ban on Chinese players since there’s a ‘genocide taking place in China’ as well.

“Then why not ban Chinese players as well?” Opelka asked. “Dave clearly lives a very sheltered life, to not even recognize genocide taking place in China.”

Dave Shepherd



If you dont get this then you live a sheltered life.

F*ck Russian criminals.



But tnatbis just tennis. To support a genocidal nation and any of its citizens is not worth trading for a slightly better game of tennis.

Then why not ban Chinese players as well?

Dave clearly lives a very sheltered life, to not even recognize genocide taking place in China.

A British fan asked him to show some empathy in light of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and the 24-year-old countered by pointing out that Great Britain is still buying energy from Russia.

“And I already feel uneasy being in a country thats still buying energy from Russia Speaking of “actually doing something against that,” Opelka said.

Already here! And I already feel uneasy being in a country thats still buying energy from Russia Speaking of "actually doing something against that." ;) cant wait for you to boo me

There was further furore over his statements, with some saying he missed the whole point behind the ban. Others said the ban doesn't matter because tournaments do not always have the best possible playing fields due to players getting banned for various things like match-fixing, bad behaviour and more.

I think you are missing the point. Supporting Ukraine and shutting Satan is more important than tennis. Why don't you stay home and just keep quiet

I don't see you or your fellow players willing to give up that first/second round money and boycotting the event. Now it's all about the money Reilly if there are no points, right? So money trumps fairness, right?

However, many fans also echoed the American's sentiments and were not in favor of the decision to ban players or remove ranking points from the oldest Grand Slam.

Tennis Puneet



Points matter too. For the people who are competing. But yes of course banning Russians is a terrible decision

Two wrongs don't make a right

Agree, exclusion of #Rublev & #Medvedev especially, weakens the field. Guess #Wimbledon's way of taking a stand; however punishing athletes for govt's actions won't impact #Russia or #Putin. Only way is economically, removal from U.N., WTO, Germany & others not buying the oil

No one has the right to deduct from the players 2021 honestly earned points, without a chance to defend them under equal rules. No tennis rule book allows this madness.....it's illegal.....

