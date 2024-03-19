"There was no animosity from Carlos Alcaraz" - Tommy Paul recalls meeting Spaniard at restaurant after beating him at Toronto 2023

Tommy Paul recently reminisced about running into Carlos Alcaraz at the National Bank Open in Toronto last year after he had scored an upset win over the Spaniard in the quarterfinals.

The World No. 15, the second-highest ranked male American tennis player after Taylor Fritz, has put together a respectable season in 2024 thus far. The 26-year-old won his second-career pro title in February, following it up with a last-four run in Indian Wells last week.

Tommy Paul recently sat down for a tell-all interview with Haute Living, where he disclosed that he enjoyed a healthy rivalry with Carlos Alcaraz. He further told the luxury magazine that following his three-set victory over the then-World No. 1 at the 2023 Canada Masters last August, he had run into the Spaniard at a restaurant.

The American claimed that the Spaniard had waved and smiled towards him and his team despite having lost their last-eight encounter in Toronto hours prior. He added that most top tennis players share the 20-year-old's jolly demeanor.

"We finished late that day, but the tournament kept a restaurant open so we could get a late-night meal. And it was funny — Alcaraz also showed up at the restaurant 20 minutes later. He was waving at us, and smiling as he went upstairs. I remember thinking he probably had much more fun than I did, because I had to play the next day," Tommy Paul told Haute Living.

"But also, there was no animosity from him either way: guys at the top of their game are that way."

Last year, Paul scored his first victory over a top-ranked player at the 2023 National Bank Open, beating Alcaraz 6-3, 4-6, 6-3. The American has overall nine wins over top 10 opposition, making him one of the most dangerous players on the ATP tour.

Tommy Paul and Carlos Alcaraz are tied 2-2 in their head-to-head meetings on the ATP tour

Carlos Alcaraz v Tommy Paul pose before GNP Tennis Fest 2023

Meanwhile, Tommy Paul has split his four career matches with Carlos Alcaraz on the main tour. Interestingly, all of their meetings have taken place at ATP Masters 1000 tournaments.

The American defeated the Spaniard for the first time in the second round of the 2022 Canada Masters in Montreal, overcoming a set deficit and saving a match point to prevail 6-7(4), 7-6(7), 6-3. Alcaraz, however, had his older opponent's number the following year in Miami, beating him 6-4, 6-4 in the Round of 16.

Tommy Paul then scored his second victory in their scintillating rivalry in Toronto last year en route to the semifinals, where he lost to eventual champion Jannik Sinner. The 20-year-old won their most recent encounter 7-6(6), 6-7(0), 6-3 in the third round of last year's Cincinnati Masters.