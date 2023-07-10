Taylor Townsend and Andy Murray's brother Jamie engaged in a hilarious push-up challenge as a consequence of producing a double fault on match point at Wimbledon.

Townsend and Murray squared off against Nicole Melichar-Martinez and Jan Zielinski in the mixed doubles second round on Sunday, July 9. The duo won two nail-biting tie-breaks to register a 7-6(2), 7-6(13) victory.

During the second-set tie-break, Murray produced a double fault on match point. While the unforced error had no ramifications in the end, Townsend was keen to engage in a push-ups challenge as punishment. Taking to Twitter, the American wrote:

"When your partner double faults on match point... there are consequences."

Reflecting on the hilarious incident during the on-court interview, Murray stated:

"It was punishment for me to keep bloody serving in the net. I was like blowing it all of the time. She was like, ‘oh my God, we should do some press-ups.'"

Murray also said that he wasn't looking forward to a third set having already gone through five sets and four tie-breaks in both the men's and mixed doubles on the same day.

"Long day. Successful in the end, yeah. I didn’t really want to be playing a third set there but we did well to get through. Played five sets and four tiebreaks so happy to get through and I think tomorrow we’ll play mixed, we won’t play men’s tomorrow, still waiting for people to win and stuff. But happy days, yeah," he added.

Taylor Townsend and Jamie Murray will face Marta Kostyuk and Marcelo Arevalo next

Jamie Murray (L) and Taylor Townsend at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships

Taylor Townsend and Jamie Murray will lock horns with Marta Kostyuk and Marcelo Arevalo in the Round of 16 on Monday, July 10. Kostyuk and Arevalo defeated Jason Kubler and Erin Routliffe 7-5, 6-2 in their opening match.

Having lost in the singles qualifiers and women's doubles second round alongside Leylah Fernandez, Taylor Townsend will be completely focused on the mixed category. However, Jamie Murray is still in the hunt for the men's doubles title partnering Michael Venus.

Murray and Venus beat the Austrian pair of Alexander Erler and Lucas Miedler to advance to the third round. With matches coming thick and fast in both categories, the Brit's endurance will be put to the test.

