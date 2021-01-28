"There is currently no relationship with Dominic Thiem" - Former coach Bresnik says legal dispute is all about money

Gunter Bresnik, the former coach of World No. 3 Dominic Thiem, has revealed that the pair are not on talking terms after their fallout over contractual obligations.

Bresnik and Thiem are currently embroiled in a legal dispute to the tune of approximately 450,000 euros. Bresnik has claimed he is entitled to the sum in relation to the contracts that were signed when he acted as the Austrian's manager.

The matter was heard in a Vienna court last month, but the judge asked the two parties to consider an out-of-court settlement. The next discussion is scheduled to be held at the end of February, without the presence of lawyers.

In a recent interview, Bresnik spoke about the current legal battle, revealing that it was purely related to money.

"It's all about money," Bresnik said. "I felt good when the judge said at the hearing that we should clarify this in a conversation (out-of-court settlement). There is currently no relationship with Dominic Thiem."

Bresnik believes that contracts between adults must be upheld, which is the reason why he is fighting his former protege.

"I know him as a justice fanatic," Bresnik added. "Signed contracts with adults must be kept. That's just the way it is."

Dominic Thiem and Gunter Bresnik parted ways in the early part of 2019, after working together for more than 15 years.

Bresnik's new pupil Gael Monfils will clash with Dominic Thiem at next week's ATP Cup

Dominic Thiem and Gael Monfils at the 2019 French Open

Advertisement

Gunter Bresnik has now taken on the role of coaching Gael Monfils, who is currently ranked No. 11 in the world. The two have been training together for the past few weeks, but Bresnik has not accompanied the Frenchman to Australia.

Interestingly, Gael Monfils and Dominic Thiem will clash at next week's ATP Cup in Melbourne. The World No. 3 currently holds a 6-0 lead in the head-to-head between the two.

Austria and France are both placed in Group C at the ATP Cup. And as the two top players of their countries, Dominic Thiem and Gael Monfils are scheduled to clash on 4 February.

Bresnik believes that his new pupil has a shot at beating the Austrian. He added that while he loves spending time with Monfils, it remains to be seen if they are the right fit for each other.

"As a human being, he is a very pleasant fellow," Bresnik said. "You will never get bored with him. In terms of sport, Gael Monfils is the best athlete in the tennis circuit. But there are many questions as to whether he will fit with us."

Bresnik also went on to talk about some of the qualities that make Monfils unique - such as his quick reflexes and his creative personality.

"Gael is privileged, quick in the head," Bresnik added. "If you watch him playing computer games, you are amazed. He sees things earlier - like Nick Kyrgios. He ticks differently. He's not a David Ferrer who digs, fights and bites. He feels good when he's creative. You mustn't restrict such types unconditionally, otherwise you will do a lot of damage."