Leylah Fernandez suffered yet another early defeat, this time at the ongoing US Open. The Canadian lost to Ekaterina Alexandrova in the first round of the New York Major.

Fernandez has had an unimpressive 2023 season so far, having failed to go beyond the second round in all four Grand Slams of the season. Since reaching the quarterfinals of the Auckland Open at the beginning of the year, the Canadian has gone beyond the Round of 16 just twice in the whole season. Fernandez also came very close to dropping out of the top 100 in the singles rankings in June. Currently, she is ranked No. 67 in the WTA singles rankings.

Plying her trade at the 2023 US Open, Leylah Fernandez lost to 22nd seed Alexandrova 7-6(4), 5-7, 6-4, thus continuing her poor form. On August 29, the Canadian turned to social media and penned a note reflecting on her exit.

"I wanted to take a moment to share some thoughts. While I'm disappointed with the result, I believe that both victory and defeat are part and parcel of this incredible journey in the world of tennis."

Fernandez also said how tennis pushes her to her limits mentally, admitting that bad days where the self-doubt "creeps in" are part of the process.

"Tennis is not just about physical strength and technique; it's a mental battle that pushes me to my limits. Each match, each point, challenges my resilience and determination. And yes, there are days when the mental struggle feels overwhelming when self-doubt creeps in."

The former World No. 13 continued, adding that she intends to learn and grow from these experiences and that she wishes to push herself further to become a better player.

"But here's the thing: I know I'm not alone in this. Every athlete faces these moments of doubt. It's what we do with these moments that define us. I'm committed to learning and growing from these experiences, to using disappointment as fuel to push myself further and become a better player and, most importantly, a stronger person."

Leylah Fernandez reached the final of the US Open 2021

2021 US Open - Day 13

Leylah Fernandez burst onto the stage following her sensational US Open run in 2021. The then-19-year-old reached the final, her first Grand Slam final appearance.

Unseeded in the tournament, Fernandez beat two former Grand Slam winners en route to the title clash. Despite losing the first set to four-time Grand Slam winner Naomi Osaka in the third round, the Canadian rallied to beat the Japanese. She followed it up with another stunning win over three-time Grand Slam winner Angelique Kerber.

Leylah Fernandez then faced fifth seed Elina Svitolina but came out as the winner, surviving a late comeback scare. The Canadian continued her winning run as she knocked out second seed Aryna Sabalenka in the semifinals of the event. The teenager's impressive run at Flushing Meadows was finally brought to an end by Emma Raducanu in the final.