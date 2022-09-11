There should be more discussion about Iga’s on court behavior, her blatant hindrances make it hard to warm to her success: Tennis fans criticize Iga Swiatek for controversial racquet change during US Open final

Iga Swiatek downed Ons Jabeur in the final of the 2022 US Open to lift her maiden title at the tournament and her third Grand Slam title overall, but not before engulfing herself in controversy.

Having taken the first set 6-2, the Pole had Jabeur backed into a corner in the second set as well, with the score at 6-5 40-30 in her favor off her opponent's serve. Battling to save a match point, the Tunisian was about to serve when Swiatek rushed off the court to get a new racquet.

Nothing came off the swap, as the World No. 5 won the point without much fuss and then held her service game to tie the set 6-6 and take it to the tiebreaker. However, the Pole's decision to change her racquet during such a big moment did not go down well with fans on social media.

Paul O'Brien @PaulOBrien Swiatek continuously holding up her racket to delay Jabeur's serve is not sporting at all. Really trying to distract. #usopen Swiatek continuously holding up her racket to delay Jabeur's serve is not sporting at all. Really trying to distract. #usopen

Many saw it as a blatant hindrance on Swiatek's part, an unsportsmanlike attempt at breaking Jabeur's momentum. Earlier during the match, fans had already complained about the 21-year-old constantly lifting her racquet to hold up Jabeur's serve.

All of this combined earned the three-time Grand Slam champion some unwanted notoriety among users on Twitter, who argued that she needed to improve her on-court behavior if she wanted to become a fan favorite. One fan wrote on the same:

"I think there should be a bit more discussion in general about Iga Swiatek’s on-court behaviour tbh. I don’t think she’s particularly sporting and her racket tapping, arm waving etc are blatant hindrances. Makes it harder to warm to her success despite her incredible talent."

Oliver Eyre @OlliePop43 @TennisPodcast I think there should be a bit more discussion in general about Iga’s on court behaviour tbh. I don’t think she’s particularly sporting and her racket tapping, arm waving etc are blatant hindrances. Makes it harder to warm to her success despite her incredible talent. @TennisPodcast I think there should be a bit more discussion in general about Iga’s on court behaviour tbh. I don’t think she’s particularly sporting and her racket tapping, arm waving etc are blatant hindrances. Makes it harder to warm to her success despite her incredible talent.

Another fan, meanwhile, opined that it was not as significant a moment in the game as others pointed out, remarking that she barely took any extra time and that she should be allowed to change her racquet if she felt it would be better for her.

"This is being so overblown, she didn’t take any longer than she does when she goes to the towel."

D 👽 #4inmelbourne @igashviontek The Tennis Podcast @TennisPodcast I think I can safely say there will be much discussion of Swiatek's decision to change her racquet before championship point, whoever wins this tie-break and whatever happens from here. I think I can safely say there will be much discussion of Swiatek's decision to change her racquet before championship point, whoever wins this tie-break and whatever happens from here. this is being so overblown, she didn’t take any longer than she does when she goes to the towel twitter.com/tennispodcast/… this is being so overblown, she didn’t take any longer than she does when she goes to the towel twitter.com/tennispodcast/…

Here are a few more reactions from fans:

Karolina @soyoucanignore The Tennis Podcast @TennisPodcast I think I can safely say there will be much discussion of Swiatek's decision to change her racquet before championship point, whoever wins this tie-break and whatever happens from here. I think I can safely say there will be much discussion of Swiatek's decision to change her racquet before championship point, whoever wins this tie-break and whatever happens from here. Already planning how to start shitstorm and trigger some hate towards her twitter.com/tennispodcast/… Already planning how to start shitstorm and trigger some hate towards her twitter.com/tennispodcast/…

S @sebmax33 @TennisPodcast Should be more discussion on how disgraceful this crowd has behaved this 2nd set though @TennisPodcast Should be more discussion on how disgraceful this crowd has behaved this 2nd set though

Athena @dru_nan @TennisPodcast Iga constanly cheats via gamesmenship. Puts her raquest up to make the server wait. Sickeni ng @TennisPodcast Iga constanly cheats via gamesmenship. Puts her raquest up to make the server wait. Sickeni ng

William Spencer @devon_type3 @TennisPodcast Pretty inexcusable. But she seems to like these sorts of gamesmanship moments, like waving her arms as a distraction at the net again. Put that with a crowd yelling during the serve and during games summed up a pretty lousy final. But then Iga matches usually are bad watches. @TennisPodcast Pretty inexcusable. But she seems to like these sorts of gamesmanship moments, like waving her arms as a distraction at the net again. Put that with a crowd yelling during the serve and during games summed up a pretty lousy final. But then Iga matches usually are bad watches.

William Spencer @devon_type3 @TennisPodcast Pretty inexcusable. But she seems to like these sorts of gamesmanship moments, like waving her arms as a distraction at the net again. Put that with a crowd yelling during the serve and during games summed up a pretty lousy final. But then Iga matches usually are bad watches. @TennisPodcast Pretty inexcusable. But she seems to like these sorts of gamesmanship moments, like waving her arms as a distraction at the net again. Put that with a crowd yelling during the serve and during games summed up a pretty lousy final. But then Iga matches usually are bad watches.

Goat Rena Forever @Renasupremacist @TennisPodcast She is everything y’all thought Emma was gonna be ik that’s a tough pill to swallow so maybe just get over it? 🤭 @TennisPodcast She is everything y’all thought Emma was gonna be ik that’s a tough pill to swallow so maybe just get over it? 🤭

Rui Wang 锐王 @Ridl_0ne @JVision01 @usopen cause she's that SKILLED AND TALENTED !! @iga_swiatek She's allowed to do that and there's no correlation between changing racket and winning the matchcause she's that SKILLED AND TALENTED !! @JVision01 @usopen @iga_swiatek She's allowed to do that and there's no correlation between changing racket and winning the match 😂😂😂 cause she's that SKILLED AND TALENTED !!

Tick Tock Tennis @TickTockTennis A fan of Swiatek, but the inoppprtune racket changing and net distractions are not great... A fan of Swiatek, but the inoppprtune racket changing and net distractions are not great...

Colm Boohig @ColmBoohig Iga Swiatek just went to get a new racquet on CHAMPIONSHIP POINT in a Grand Slam final 🤣. Has that ever happened before? It didn't work anyway. Tiebreak #USOpen2022 Iga Swiatek just went to get a new racquet on CHAMPIONSHIP POINT in a Grand Slam final 🤣. Has that ever happened before? It didn't work anyway. Tiebreak #USOpen2022

"I honestly didn't see her changing her racquet, I was focusing more on myself" - Ons Jabeur on Iga Swiatek's moment of controversy

Iga Swiatek at the 2022 US Open

Touching on the moment during her press conference, however, Ons Jabeur put the issue to bed, declaring that she did not feel hindered by Iga Swiatek rushing to change her racquet at all and that she was focused more on herself.

"Changing her racquet, I honestly didn't see her changing her racquet. Maybe she was struggling with the balls. I don't see her struggling much, to be honest with you. She won the Grand Slam (smiling). Maybe she will fight back not to change the balls now," Jabeur said. "I honestly didn't see. I was focusing more on myself. I was really happy that [Iga Swiatek] missed that backhand."

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Anirudh