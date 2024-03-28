Frances Tiafoe's girlfriend Ayan Broomfield recently gave her thoughts on how she would've improved Netflix's 'Break Point', which focused on the tour life of top singles tennis players. The docuseries was canceled earlier this month due to poor ratings and access concerns.

Break Point released its first season in January 2023, which consisted of two parts with five episodes each. The show followed up with its Season 2 this year, which only spawned six episodes.

However, the Netflix series failed to garner much fanfare due to several reasons, which eventually caused it to go off-air. In that context, a fan asked Frances Tiafoe's girlfriend, Ayan Broomfield, to list some of the shortcomings of the show in her Instagram stories Q&A session on Wednesday (March 27).

Broomfield, who herself played professional tennis in 2015-20, argued that Break Point lacked a "wide range of players." She also rued the absence of narratives surrounding both top doubles pros and wheelchair players, which she thought could be interesting.

"As much as I enjoyed watching break point, I would be super interested in some type of documentation of a wider range of players. There were no doubles players which sucked because life on tour as a doubles player is tea," Ayan Broomfield wrote in her Instagram stories.

"I also think that it would've been really interesting to learn more about wheelchair tennis because it's genuinely so interesting to me when I see their tour at Grand Slams. What is their training like?? What are their travel COSTS like???? What are their stories and what made them want to pursue tennis?? Idk I think that would be cool."

"I think it would be incredibly interesting to feature Challenger and Futures players" - Frances Tiafoe's girlfriend Ayan Broomfield

Frances Tiafoe's girlfriend Ayan Broomfield played pro tennis a few years back

Ayan Broomfield also insisted that the producers of Break Point should've covered the ATP and WTA's Challenger tour and the ITF circuit for authentic stories.

"And then lastly I think it would be incredibly interesting to feature players on the futures or challengers tour," Broomfield wrote in her stories. "When I tell you, some of the best matches that you will ever watch will be at your local 25ks, 60ks, etc. because everyone is so hungry for success."

The Canadian added that the prospect of watching either a veteran's resurgence or a youngster's rise was equally enticing.

"Those tournaments are also cool because you don't know if you're witnessing the next rising star, a vet/ex-top player that's trying to get back to the top, or anything in between," she added. "I think that showcasing those events and the players that are competing in them, would be extremely interesting/ entertaining."

Ayan Broomfield played mainly on the ITF circuit, which is why she batted for lower-tier players in her stories. The 26-year-old won two Futures titles in doubles, partnering fellow Canadians Maria Patrascu and Marie-Alexandre Leduc in those triumphs.