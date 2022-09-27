"There isn’t a nicer reason for taking a break from tennis"- Angelique Kerber on her pregnancy break, her tennis future and more

Angelique Kerber spoke about her pregnancy break and what she intended to do in the forthcoming years.

The German withdrew from the 2022 US Open owing to her pregnancy.

Angelique Kerber @AngeliqueKerber 🫶🏻 I really wanted to play the @usopen but eventually I decided that two against one just isn‘t a fair competition🫶🏻 I really wanted to play the @usopen but eventually I decided that two against one just isn‘t a fair competition 👼🫶🏻🍼❤️ https://t.co/Y6rRYOIUDR

Speaking in a Porsche newsroom interview, Kerber was asked how her life was currently without tennis. The three-time Grand Slam champion said that there was no nicer reason to take a break from the sport than pregnancy and that the present situation is new for her.

"I haven’t missed a Grand Slam in the last 13 years. It’s why the present situation is something completely new for me. There isn’t a nicer reason for taking a break from tennis. I’ll be trying to use the time for myself as best I can. I’m continuing to do sport to stay fit and am still playing tennis. Sport just happens to belong to my life. But I naturally won’t be overdoing things. I’ve got lots of experience and know exactly what’s good for me and what’s not," Kerber said.

The German also said that she will return to the WTA tour but won't rush things.

"Definitely not. I’ll try to get fit again and return to the tour, but without rushing things. And then I’ll be wanting to go all out. If I do something, then I do it properly," Angelique Kerber added.

When asked about her ambitions, the 34-year-old said that she aimed to represent Germany at the 2024 Olympics in Paris. Having previously played at two Olympics in London and Rio de Janeiro (where she won silver), Kerber said that she wants to have that feeling of representing her country once again.

‟One aim is the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris. I’d really like to play there. I took part in the Games in London and Rio de Janeiro and it’s something special playing for one’s country at such a momentous event. I’d love to have the feeling once again. There’s quite a bit of time until then so I’m not under any pressure," the former World No. 1 stated.

Angelique Kerber's autobiography to be published in November

Angelique Kerber competing at Wimbledon

When asked about future endeavors, Angelique Kerber claimed that one project in the pipeline is her autobiography, which will be published this November. The German said that she invested a lot of time and thought into the tell-all and hoped that she could give young players and fans some insight into the sport and her life.

‟There are various projects that are important for me. One is my autobiography that is set to be published in November. I’ve invested a lot of time in it and have thought a lot about what I want to let the people in on, which messages I want to give young players starting out in the game, Kerber said.

"It was a very intensive and very emotional preoccupying myself with my life and my career. I hope I can give many people some pleasure with it," she added.

