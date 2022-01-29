×
"There is just no better tennis player at the moment"- Tennis world hails Ashleigh Barty after Australian Open triumph

Several people from the tennis community congratulated Ashleigh Barty on her win at the Australian Open
Neelabhra Roy
SENIOR ANALYST
Modified Jan 29, 2022 06:39 PM IST
News

Ashleigh Barty beat Danielle Collins in straight sets on Saturday to become the first Australian woman to win the Australian Open since Chris O'Neil in 1978. The World No. 1 did not drop a single set en route to her third Grand Slam singles title.

Collins posed quite a threat to Barty with her powerful play from the baseline. The American led 5-1 in the second set before her game fell apart. Collins twice served for the second set, but ended up dropping her serve and allowing Barty back into the contest. The Australian played a flawless tie-break to complete a 6-3, 7-6(2) win.

Several popular personalities in the tennis community, including Victoria Azarenka, Simona Halep, Ons Jabeur, Petra Kvitova and Alize Cornet, congratulated Barty on her triumph at the Australian Open.

Azarenka hailed Barty as the best tennis player in the world by far, a sentiment that was echoed by Cornet and coach Paul Annacone.

"There is just no better tennis player at the moment than Ash Barty. Most complete and focused! The way she is able to put pieces together and add a bit more to her game is absolutely admirable! What an example! Congrats champ to you and all your team," Azarenka tweeted.
There is just no better tennis player at the moment than @ashbarty Most complete and focused! The way she is able to put pieces together and add a bit more to her game is absolutely admirable! What an example! Congrats champ to you and all your team ❤️
Just amazing ! @ashbarty continues to shine ,,, point for point cool calm collected and so very impressive 👏👏👏🏆🏆🏆congrats to Danielle Collins for a terrific event 👏👏👏
The best, without a doubt 🙌Congrats @ashbarty 👏👏👏 twitter.com/WTA/status/148…
SHE'S DONE IT 🇦🇺🏆🇦🇺@ashbarty becomes the first Australian to win the #AusOpen Women's Singles title since 1978!! https://t.co/2eYzyNVw0n
The moment @ashbarty @AustralianOpen champion 🏆 https://t.co/t4Rx9kry05
WHAT A CHAMPION you are, @ashbarty! ❤️🏆Congratulations, I am incredibly happy for you! twitter.com/wta/status/148…
Goosebumps for @ashbarty 🥺 so well deserved !!!👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 @AustralianOpen
congrats Barty party 🎈 on winning her 1st @AustralianOpen 🏆 and the 1st ausie 🇦🇺 female to win the title since 1978 🎾✔️🙏💪👌👊🔥
Simo was quick! 🥰 https://t.co/ME7k6fq24A
Ashhhhh!! Always happy to see that big smile when you win.Enjoy every second of this sweet victory at home, you deserve it 🤗🏆#AusOpen @ashbarty
Well done Ash! Legend player. Legend person. Legend ambassador for tennis and Australia 👏 https://t.co/K2eTw7btYC

Iga Swiatek also sent a congratulatory message to Barty, saying she was happy for the World No. 1.

"Congratulations Mate (am I Aussie now?) ...what a run, I'm happy for you and your team," Swiatek wrote.
👏👏 Congratulations @ashbartyMate (am I Aussie now?😎) ...what a run, I'm happy for you and your team!

Tennis icon Billie Jean King said Barty's triumph marked a "special day" for Australia.

World No. 1 Ash Barty has just become the 1st Australian to win an #AusOpen singles title since Chris O’Neil’s win in 1978. What a special day for Australia! 🇦🇺Congratulations, @ashbarty! #AusOpen2022 twitter.com/usopen/status/…
Ashleigh Barty is one Major away from completing the career Grand Slam

Ashleigh Barty at the 2022 Australian Open: Day 13
Ashleigh Barty at the 2022 Australian Open: Day 13

Ashleigh Barty has now won three out of the four Grand Slam singles titles on offer. Her maiden triumph was at the French Open in 2019, and she followed it up by winning Wimbledon in 2021.

Her Australian Open victory on Saturday means she only needs to win the US Open to complete a career Grand Slam. Her best run in the competition was a fourth-round finish in 2018 and 2019.

Edited by Arvind Sriram
