"There is just no better tennis player at the moment"- Tennis world hails Ashleigh Barty after Australian Open triumph

Ashleigh Barty beat Danielle Collins in straight sets on Saturday to become the first Australian woman to win the Australian Open since Chris O'Neil in 1978. The World No. 1 did not drop a single set en route to her third Grand Slam singles title.

Collins posed quite a threat to Barty with her powerful play from the baseline. The American led 5-1 in the second set before her game fell apart. Collins twice served for the second set, but ended up dropping her serve and allowing Barty back into the contest. The Australian played a flawless tie-break to complete a 6-3, 7-6(2) win.

Several popular personalities in the tennis community, including Victoria Azarenka, Simona Halep, Ons Jabeur, Petra Kvitova and Alize Cornet, congratulated Barty on her triumph at the Australian Open.

Azarenka hailed Barty as the best tennis player in the world by far, a sentiment that was echoed by Cornet and coach Paul Annacone.

"There is just no better tennis player at the moment than Ash Barty. Most complete and focused! The way she is able to put pieces together and add a bit more to her game is absolutely admirable! What an example! Congrats champ to you and all your team," Azarenka tweeted.

Most complete and focused! The way she is able to put pieces together and add a bit more to her game is absolutely admirable! What an example!



"There is just no better tennis player at the moment than Ash Barty. Most complete and focused! The way she is able to put pieces together and add a bit more to her game is absolutely admirable! What an example! Congrats champ to you and all your team," Azarenka tweeted.

Paul Annacone also congratulated Barty, saying she was "point for point cool calm collected and so very impressive" while also congratulating Collins for a terrific event.

The WTA tweeted that Barty had become the first Australian to win the Australian Open Women's Singles title since 1978.

Brad Gilbert congratulated Barty on winning her first Australian Open and being the first Australian female to win the title since 1978.

Enjoy every second of this sweet victory at home, you deserve it 🤗



Petra Kvitova wrote: "Ashhhhh!! Always happy to see that big smile when you win. Enjoy every second of this sweet victory at home, you deserve it."

Darren Cahill @darren_cahill Well done Ash! Legend player. Legend person. Legend ambassador for tennis and Australia Well done Ash! Legend player. Legend person. Legend ambassador for tennis and Australia 👏 https://t.co/K2eTw7btYC

Iga Swiatek also sent a congratulatory message to Barty, saying she was happy for the World No. 1.

"Congratulations Mate (am I Aussie now?) ...what a run, I'm happy for you and your team," Swiatek wrote.

Iga Świątek @iga_swiatek Congratulations

"Congratulations Mate (am I Aussie now?) ...what a run, I'm happy for you and your team," Swiatek wrote.

Tennis icon Billie Jean King said Barty's triumph marked a "special day" for Australia.

"World No. 1 Ash Barty has just become the 1st Australian to win an Australian Open singles title since Chris O'Neil's win in 1978. What a special day for Australia. Congratulations Ash Barty."

Ashleigh Barty is one Major away from completing the career Grand Slam

Ashleigh Barty at the 2022 Australian Open: Day 13

Ashleigh Barty has now won three out of the four Grand Slam singles titles on offer. Her maiden triumph was at the French Open in 2019, and she followed it up by winning Wimbledon in 2021.

Her Australian Open victory on Saturday means she only needs to win the US Open to complete a career Grand Slam. Her best run in the competition was a fourth-round finish in 2018 and 2019.

Edited by Arvind Sriram