Andy Roddick has criticized the praise of Donald Trump as a successful businessman amid the former US President's civil fraud trial.

Former president Trump, along with his two adult sons and the wider Trump organization face allegations of significantly overstating their property values by more than $2 billion to secure favorable loans. The case was brought by New York Attorney General Letitia James, who is pursuing penalties amounting to $250 million.

Amid the trial, Trump's lawyer, Alina Habba, made an appearance on Fox News and emphasized that the 77-year-old was a "successful businessman" prior to becoming president.

"People forget that President Trump, I hope they don't forget, you shouldn't, you can't, President Trump was a very important person before he was president. He was a successful businessman, which is why he was great president," she said.

She criticized the lawsuit against Trump, his family, and businesses, characterizing it as a case of politically motivated legal warfare.

"He built this company from scratch and now they're attacking his business, the people that work for his business and his children. It's uncanny and he's not going to stand for it because this is political lawfare. This isn't the justice system, this is political a 100%,"

Andy Roddick reacted to Habba's comments on social media, highlighting that there could be many more successful businessmen like Trump if they also had the advantage of inheriting hundreds of millions of dollars from their fathers.

Donald Trump's father, Fred Trump, was reportedly worth $250-300 million at the time of his death in 1999.

"There would be a lot more great businessmen if their daddies were worth hundreds of millions of dollars ….. starting on third and thinking you hit a triple," Andy Roddick posted.

Andy Roddick takes sarcastic dig at Donald Trump over his take on combating forest fires in California

Andy Roddick

In a recent media appearance, Donald Trump discussed his method to tackle the wildfires in California. The former president mentioned his conversation with a prominent Austrian official who attributed his country's lack of forest fires to their efficient land management program.

Trump suggested that a similar program of dampening the forest floor would aid in combating the forest fires in California. However, he mentioned that his strategy was shot down by the Governor of California, Gavin Newsom.

"What we have is horrible and we can actually dampen our forests with water that costs us nothing that will come pouring down from the north. Wouldn’t that be nice? If you had dampened floors, you wouldn’t have forest fires so we’ll work on that," he said.

Andy Roddick reacted to Donald Trump's speech on social media, sarcastically questioning why Trump avoided the primary debates for the 2024 US presidential election.

"I can't figure out why he won't show up to debates ....," Roddick posted.

Despite his absence from both Republican primary debates so far, Trump has maintained a commanding in the polls, with 64% support.