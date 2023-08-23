There is a lot more expected and more pressure on Iga Swiatek, for the most part she's done a great job: John McEnroe

John McEnroe acknowledges the heightened expectations and pressure on Iga Swiatek, noting her commendable performance in managing these demands.

McEnroe expressed that Swiatek will face heightened pressure to sustain her dominance as the No. 1 player in women's tennis during the upcoming US Open, an event McEnroe has won five times.

In the 2023 season, Swiatek boasts an impressive record of 53 wins and 9 losses, equating to an 85.5% win rate. Additionally, Swiatek has secured four titles so far.

During an interview with Eurosport on Wednesday, August 23, McEnroe commented that Swiatek's performance has been truly remarkable, especially considering her ability to secure victories on hard court surfaces. However, he noted that with her current No. 1 ranking, higher expectations and increased pressure naturally follow.

McEnroe also acknowledged Swiatek's overall commendable efforts, highlighting that defeating her would be a significant achievement for other players.

"She did an incredible job for a while and then she proved she could win on hard court surfaces. Now obviously there is a lot more expected and more pressure. For the most part she's done a great job. The fact that she is No. 1 obviously with other players it would be a huge win to beat her," McEnroe said.

Iga Swiatek achieves historic feat by signing with global brand Visa

Iga Swiatek, the reigning World No. 1 in tennis, has achieved a historic milestone by becoming a global ambassador for Visa, the second-largest card payment organization worldwide. Notably, Visa is also the official partner for the upcoming 2024 Paris Olympics.

This extraordinary partnership establishes Swiatek as the first tennis player to collaborate with Visa, emphasizing the unique nature of this collaboration.

The announcement came via a post on Instagram by International Management Group (IMG), who have been representing Swiatek for almost a year. In the Instagram post, IMG congratulated her on this groundbreaking deal.

"Congratulations Iga Swiatek on being named the new Global Ambassador for Visa! Iga is the first-ever global tennis player to partner with Visa and will work with other athletes at #TeamVisa ahead of the 2024 Paris games," IMG posted.

The 22-year-old Iga Swiatek has secured four titles this season, including a recent victory at the Warsaw Open in front of her home fans. As the US Open approaches in a matter of days, Swiatek is eager to defend her title. In the 2022 US Open tennis tournament, she clinched the women's championship by defeating Ons Jabeur with a score of 6-2, 7-6(7-5).