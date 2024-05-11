Camila Giorgi's sudden unofficial retirement from tennis had left everyone in the fraternity baffled and led to the birth of rumors surrounding this decision. However, the Italian has put these to bed with a formal announcement.

The tennis world was shocked when the ITIA (International Tennis Integrity Agency) registered the 32-year-old's retirement on May 7, 2024. This news was followed by speculations about her reason for making this decision.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Giorgi was being investigated due to disputes with tax authorities and had left Europe to live in America and avoid the officials whereas as per Marca, the Italian took to the decision in order to focus on her modeling and fashion career.

However, Camila Giorgi has now cleared the air around these rumors in a recent story on Instagram. The Italian formally announced her retirement and thanked everyone for their support throughout the years.

"Please trust this Instagram for truthful information. To my lovely fans , I am happy to formally announce retirement from my tennis career. I am so grateful for your wonderful love and support for so many years. I cherish all the beautiful memories," Giorgi wrote.

She also addressed the inaccuracy of these speculations and promised her fans that she would keep updating them about the next stages of her life.

"There have been many inaccurate rumors about my future plans, so I look forward to providing more information about exciting opportunities ahead. It is a joy to share my life with you, and let's continue this journey together. With much love, Camila," Giorgi wrote.

Giorgi's Instagram story

Giorgi was last seen in action at the Sunshine Double, where she suffered consecutive second-round defeats to Linda Noskova in Indian Wells and Iga Swiatek in Miami.

A brief look into Camila Giorgi's career

Camila Giorgi

Though she retired early, Camila Giorgi still had a career filled with achievements.

The Italian made her maiden tour-level main draw appearance in 2011 when she qualified for Wimbledon. This also helped her break into the Top 100. However, she had to wait for her first title, which came at the 2015 Topshelf Open by defeating Belinda Bencic in the final.

2018 was a breakthrough season for Giorgi as she won her second WTA title at the Linz Open, reached her first and only quarterfinal in a Major at Wimbledon, and finished the season at a career-high ranking of World No. 26.

After a few years of struggle, the 32-year-old tasted success in 2021 making it to the quarterfinals of the Tokyo Olympics, winning the biggest title of her career at the Canadian Open, where she defeated the likes of Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula, and returning to the Top 4. She won the final title of her career at the Merida Open last year.

Giorgi ended her career with a win-loss record of 430/319 with wins over three former World No. 1 players Caroline Wozniacki, Maria Sharapova, and Victoria Azarenka