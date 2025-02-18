"There are so many things that make me feel guilty" - Andrey Rublev reveals what is the hardest part of tennis for him

Andrey Rublev recently revealed the main reason behind his recurring outbursts on the court. The World No. 1 admitted that emotions often overwhelm him during matches, which makes it difficult for him to stay composed against opponents. He also acknowledged struggling to control his rage, unlike other ATP stars.

Russian tennis star Andrey Rublev has been known to lose his temper on the court and smash his racket on his body. One such incident was recorded during his round of 32 showdown at the Paris Masters 2024. Despite his best efforts against Francisco Cerundolo, he lost some key points in the tiebreakers and was eventually eliminated from the tournament. Rublev became so frustrated that he hit his knee with his racket, leaving himself bleeding.

Andrey Rublev recently addressed the multiple on-court outbursts. In a recent interview with Eurosport, the Russian mentioned how he faces difficulty in controlling his rage during high stakes competitions.

"Yes, I am very sensitive, emotional. So I try to control that, to always be in a good mood. There are so many things that make me feel guilty, really bad on the court. On top of all that, I also have emotional peaks. So I act badly. I know other people who have these problematic behaviors but they manage to move on, to be detached from it. When I mess up, it kills me little by little because I feel very guilty. It is really hard for me to control that," he said.

Rublev's meltdowns have not only raised issues regarding his conduct but also caused him to pay hefty fines. Back in March 2024, the ATP star was defaulted in Dubai for yelling at a line official along with being imposed a $36,400 fine.

Andrey Rublev admits to being childish at times

Andrey Rublev at the ABN AMRO Open - Day FiveABN AMRO Open - Day Five - Source: Getty

Andrey Rublev recently admitted to having a childish side in his personality. The ATP star analyzed his character traits and thereafter, accepted the fact that he makes silly mistakes on the court, referring to himself as a kid.

"It's not a trivial achievement to get into the Top 10 of the ATP rankings and I'm proud of that. The first two years I often thought that I was lucky, that I had found a good moment and that I had made it into the Top 10 because other players had been injured. I have achieved one of my biggest goals, but I want to continue to learn from my mistakes. Although I've been in the Top 10 for four years, I still act like a kid on the court at times," he said, in a pre-tournament press conference in Qatar.

Despite accepting his faults, the Russian expressed optimism surrounding his potential to show notable improvements in the future.

"If I can work on some of my weaknesses, I can do even better in the coming years," he added.

Rublev has kicked off his campaign at the Qatar Open with high hopes. As he faces Alexander Bublik for his opening match, it remains to be seen whether he can climb to the top.

